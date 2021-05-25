Dukes hanging tough, despite not having their “A” game

COLUMBUS-Two years ago the Elks Country Club in Columbus Nebraska hosted the Class B State Golf Championship.

The York Dukes finished in third, behind state champion North Platte and runner-up Adams Central.

Then the pandemic hit last winter and spring and the 2020 season was canceled.

On Tuesday morning the golfers were back at the Elks course as the 2021 Class B State Golf Tournament got underway at 9 a.m. with a total of 75 golfers vying for a medal and 12 teams looking to head back with home with some hardware.

The York Dukes came in as one of the hottest teams having won the Central Conference Tournament and the Class B-3 District Tournament on their home track.

When play resumes on Wednesday, the York golfers find themselves in a familiar third place, 11 strokes behind Mount Michael Benedictine (325) and three off the pace of the second place Omaha Skutt Catholic Sky Hawks who turned in a 333.

The Dukes score of 336 was three shots better than they shot in 2019 and as a whole the top five teams posted a score of 13 strokes better than two years ago.

York head coach Dan Malleck said the theme of the day was “frustration”