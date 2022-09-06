Dukes handle Patriots in tennis 7-2

YORK – The York Dukes took to their home tennis courts outside York High School for the first time this season Tuesday, as they welcomed Adams Central to town.

York played the role of the ungrateful host, taking two of three doubles matches and five of six singles matchups to cruise to a 7-2 win in the dual.

Seniors Ethan Phinney and Andrew Van Gomple put York on the board early with an 8-2 win over the Patriots’ Axel Andersen and Brandon Clement. Charlie Van Gomple and Jaxson Alexander followed suit, defeating Dyland Janzen and Taylor Ablott 8-6. However, the Dukes were unable to sweep the doubles matches as Collin Kotschwar and Trey Harms fell to Drew Goracke and Tate McIntyre 8-4.

Andrew Van Gomple took the first singles point with an 8-2 defeat of McIntyre. Harms handled Andersen 8-3, the same margin by which Kotschwar defeated Mathew Lauder.

At lead singles, Phinney downed Goracke 8-4 to put another Dukes point on the board, while Alexander edged Brandon Clement via tiebreaker 9-8 (9-7).

In the final singles match, Janzen held off a late rally from Charlie Van Gomple by an 8-6 margin to prevent a York sweep in singles.

"We were slow coming out of the gate on several of our matches today but the guys really played well for long stretches in the later parts,” Dukes head coach Dan Malleck said. “We always play the three doubles first in our duals and it's so important to take at least two of them to have a little margin for error when it's time for the six singles matches. Jaxson (Alexander) and Charlie (Van Gomple) were in a dog fight and were able to pull one out to give us that lead. Ethan (Phinney) played very well against a quality player and Andrew (Van Gomple) is really becoming a tough out for people."