OMAHA – The Dukes – boys and girls alike – left nothing on the state tourney wrestling mats Friday.

Day 2 of the annual extravaganza was for battling back into the medal round … with strength skill and no small measure of luck.

Here’s how it was going at the press deadline for today’s paper; ladies first, of course.

Annsley Vernon fell in her first clash at 190 pounds Thursday, but came back with a vengeance Friday despite being substantially undersized for that bracket.

In her first consolation round match the senior and first-time wrestler took down Kylee Allen of Arcadia-Loup City right quick via a 56-second pin. That set up a showdown with Danielle Carney of Norfolk Catholic who didn’t fare much better. Vernon touched the Knight’s shoulders in 1:37 and in the doing stayed alive for a medal with a blood-and-guts round showdown later Friday evening.

Addison Cotton blitzed her first opponent Friday opponent with a pin in 1:17 at 145 pounds over Jaycee Hampton from North Platte. Then the senior’s only season as a Duke wrestler ended with an amazing 32-6 record when Cotton was surprised and pinned herself in 1:16 by Rita Ceballos of Johnson County Central.

Start the York boys at 126 where Emmitt Dirks, bringing a one-up-and-one-down record from Thursday, won in the consolations by holding Levi Lutjelusche of Columbus Lakeview scoreless through all three periods. Meanwhile, Dirks ran his record to 37-14 by making his own one and only point hold up for a heart-stopper of a 1-0 clutch victory.

On the boys 160-pound bracket, York’s Brooks Loosvelt earned major decision (14-5) team points for the Dukes in his first consolation match, then in round two survived a hold-your-breath decision (7-6) to defeat Ty Beetison of Ashland-Greenwood.

Seth Erickson at 182 defeated Hayden Richards of Beatrice by fall in 2:08 and was still alive for a medal at deadline on the strength of a 5-2 decision victory at the expense of Gothenburg Swede Brandon Schriner.

Stepping up a class, 195-pounder Keagyn Linden came into consolation round two after a loss in Thursday’s quarterfinal. Not to worry, Linden righted his ship with a consolation decision (5-2) over Eric Hall from Norris.

The Dukes’ big fella, Kadence Velde, avoided the consolation round altogether on the strength of wins Thursday in his first and quarterfinal matches. He was awaiting his chance in the 285 semis at deadline Friday.

Other York results:

• Ty Erickson won his first 106-pound consolation bout, then was eliminated by Talon Belding of Beatrice.

• Isaac Circo fell in his first and only consolation matchup at 113 to Brandon Wilson from Douglas County West.

• Hudson Holoch took the mat at 138 where his season ended at the hands of a narrow 7-5 decision that favored Pryor Mathews of O’Neill.

• At 170 it was a loss by Dylan Bower to Merrick Johnson from Beatrice.

The battle for medals begins today at 9 a.m.