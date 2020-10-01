Dukes get road split on the softball diamond in St. Paul

The only extra-base hit in the game was a double of the bat of freshman Sam McDaniel.

The Dukes recorded five stolen bases with both junior Ashleigh Hills and sophomore Lauryn Haggadone with two each.

Adams Central 4

York 2

York jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Cori Combs walked, Haggadone singled and Pohl reached on an error.

With one out, McDaniel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Adams Central took the lead for good in the bottom of the second when Libby Trausch singled and came around to score on a bases-loaded walk. The second run crossed on an RBI single by Macie Wolever.

The Patriots added to their lead in the fourth with a two-run single to make it 4-1.

York countered with a single run in the top of the fifth when Haggadone homered for her second hit of the game.

The Dukes had just three hits as the other one belonged to Pohl, who singled in the fifth.

Rowe and Haggadone shared pitching duties as Rowe pitched three frames and allowed six hits and all four runs. Haggadone worked the fourth inning as she faced four batters and walked one, but did not allow a hit.