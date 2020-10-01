Dukes get road split on the softball diamond in St. Paul

ST. PAUL – The St. Paul Wildcats hosted the York Dukes and Adams Central Patriots in Tuesday night softball action.
York dominated St. Paul, 12-0 in five innings, but lost a close one to Adams Central by the final score of 4-2 in five frames.
York will take an 11-13 record into today’s Central Conference tournament in Lexington where it will face winless Schuyler (0-18) in the first round at 9 a.m.
A win pits the Dukes against Seward (17-7) for the teams’ third meeting of the season at 10:45 a.m.
York 12
St. Paul 0
York had just nine hits in scoring 12 runs, but took advantage of seven walks issued by two Wildcat pitchers.
After a scoreless first inning, the Dukes picked up a single run in the second, then exploded for seven in third to open an 8-0 lead.
The team’s offense was led by three players with two hits each.
Junior Mattie Pohl was 2 for 4 with two RBIs while Jami Hoblyn was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Rebecca Libich had two hits in three plate appearances and also drove in two runs.
In the circle, senior Meaghan Rowe tossed a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.
The only extra-base hit in the game was a double of the bat of freshman Sam McDaniel.
The Dukes recorded five stolen bases with both junior Ashleigh Hills and sophomore Lauryn Haggadone with two each.
Adams Central 4
York 2
York jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Cori Combs walked, Haggadone singled and Pohl reached on an error.
With one out, McDaniel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Adams Central took the lead for good in the bottom of the second when Libby Trausch singled and came around to score on a bases-loaded walk. The second run crossed on an RBI single by Macie Wolever.
The Patriots added to their lead in the fourth with a two-run single to make it 4-1.
York countered with a single run in the top of the fifth when Haggadone homered for her second hit of the game.
The Dukes had just three hits as the other one belonged to Pohl, who singled in the fifth.
Rowe and Haggadone shared pitching duties as Rowe pitched three frames and allowed six hits and all four runs. Haggadone worked the fourth inning as she faced four batters and walked one, but did not allow a hit.
