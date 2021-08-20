Dukes get in squad scrimmage ahead of Crete opener at home

YORK – The York football team hosted its annual scrimmage on Friday night ahead of its season opener at home against Crete next week.

Junior quarterback Ryan Seevers looked sharp during the scrimmage, unofficially completing 13 of 20 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. Seevers led scoring drives on three of his four possessions.

Senior running back Marley Jensen carried the ball six times Friday night, picking up 49 yards. He also had a 17-yard reception during the scrimmage. Sophomore running back Seth Erickson unofficially chipped in 31 yards on five carries.

Junior tight end Dalton Snodgrass unofficially led the offense in the receiving game, hauling in four passes for 71 yards. Junior wideout Garrett Ivey added four receptions for 41 yards and a score, while junior wide receiver Austin Phinney caught two balls for 28 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown reception to open the scoring in the scrimmage.

Senior receiver Joel Jensen turned in the longest play of the night for the first-string offense with a 33-yard reception. He unofficially finished with three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.

The Dukes open the regular season at home on Aug. 27 against Crete.