Dukes get all they want from Aurora

YORK – Sometimes records don’t mean much.

The York girls entered Friday night’s Central Conference girls basketball battle at home with a 3-0 record while Aurora was still searching for their first win at 0-3.

On paper the Dukes were averaging better than 71 points per game and had just defeated Elkhorn on Tuesday night.

But the Huskies were unfazed and for almost three quarters the Huskies had their chances, but York pulled away late in the third and throughout the fourth quarter for the 36-19 win.

The Huskies led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed at the half 8-7 as the visitors from Hamilton County went 0 for 6 from the field and missed both free throw attempts in the second period.

In the third quarter York opened up a 15-10 lead with 3:28 to play on a Kiersten Portwine 3-pointer.

York’s offense finally crossed the 20-point barrier when junior guard Destiny Shepherd, who came in shooting 67 percent (6-9) behind the 3-point arc, made it 22-10 on a 3-pointer, her only one of the game.

Aurora tried to get the ball inside and found that nearly impossible as 6-foot 1 inch junior post Masa Scheierman blocked nine second half shots and controlled the defensive boards.