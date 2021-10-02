Dukes get a gutsy grid win on the road at Hastings

HASTINGS – For much of the first half, neither the York Dukes nor the Hastings Tigers could get much going offensively, but an interception off a tipped pass and a 16-yard touchdown strike on a fake field goal try on the final play of the half gave York a 7-3 lead heading into the locker room. The Dukes then withstood a Hastings scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter, marching down the field to take the lead for good.

York received the opening kickoff, which Garrett Ivey ran back 25 yards. The Dukes couldn’t capitalize, sparking the first of six consecutive punts to open the game.

Midway through the second quarter, Hastings intercepted York quarterback Ryan Seevers and took over at the Dukes’ 26-yard line. Defensively, York held Hastings to a field goal as the Tigers took a 3-0 lead with 3:30 left in the half.

The Dukes punted on their next possession, but the defense came up with a play that changed the tide of the game. Trying to move down the field and extend the lead before halftime, Hastings came out passing.

However, Seth Erickson tipped the Beau Dreher pass at the line of scrimmage and the ball found the hands of Marley Jensen for a key interception. The turnover set York up at the Tigers’ 38-yard line with 1:03 left in the half.