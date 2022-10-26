Dukes gear up for Seward rematch

YORK – On Friday night, the York Dukes will welcome a familiar face to East Hill Park for the 7-10 matchup in the first round of the Class B Playoffs: a rematch with the Seward Bluejays, who the Dukes upset 28-14 on the road earlier in the month.

“Sometimes the fun of the playoffs is playing somebody new and we’re seeing a team that’s 30 minutes down the road, but that’s fine. I don’t know that we’re necessarily going to play harder or be any more focused just because it’s Seward,” head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “We’re going to play as hard as we can regardless of who it is, but there is that familiarity there. The preparation, we kind of know what they’ve done in the past and I’m sure they’ll come up with some new stuff during the week that we’ll have to react to, but if there’s anybody we know it would be Seward. We see them multiple times in the summer, we see them every year and sometimes twice in a year, but they’re just the next team that’s coming in and our guys are really excited to play.”

Snodgrass said there hasn’t been much change in the team’s mentality this week for a simple reason – they always play and practice hard regardless of the situation.

“It’s a great group to coach. They come to practice ready to go every day, so it’s been just like that,” he said. “I tell them this is the playoffs and things get cranked up a little bit, the intensity’s a little higher, the hits are a little harder and the crowd might be a little louder, but I think our guys play hard every week and they practice hard every week.”

After a 2-3 start against a difficult schedule, York closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak, including victories over a pair of playoff teams in Seward and Grand Island Northwest. The strong finish to the year was enough for the Dukes to earn the No. 7 seed in the Class B field and earn a home playoff game.

Behind a fairly efficient passing game and two-headed rushing attack, York amassed 2,420 yards of offense during the season. Senior quarterback Ryan Seevers completed 99 of 167 passes (59.3%) for 1,203 yards with nine touchdowns against just two interceptions. Seevers also made an impact on the ground, running 83 times for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

Seth Erickson was the Dukes’ leading rusher in the regular season, logging 84 carries for 403 yards (4.8 yards per carry) with three scores. As a team, York racked up 1,161 yards and 12 touchdowns on 271 carries for an average of 4.3 yards a pop.

Garrett Ivey paced the receiving corps as the senior hauled in 29 passes for 380 yards and a pair of scores, but junior Carter Stenger and fellow senior Austin Phinney also turned in solid campaigns. Stenger fought through injuries in the middle of the year to finish with 18 grabs for 247 yards and three touchdowns, while Phinney racked up 246 yards and a pair of scores on 12 receptions.

Dalton Snograss and Emmanuel Jensen also collected receiving scores to round out the Dukes’ passing attack.

Defensively, Erickson racked up a team-high 92 tackles, including four for loss and one sack. Jensen recorded 72 stops and Snodgrass followed with 70.

Leyton Snodgrass finished with just 16 tackles but collected four of York’s 11 sacks, while Erickson’s four stops behind the line of scrimmage was the best mark on the team.

Phinney and Ivey tied for the team high with two interceptions, followed by one each from Stenger, Marshall McCarthy and Kohen Dye. Erickson forced a trio of fumbles and Kennan Dirks added one, with Ivey, Jensen and Dalton Snodgrass recovering one apiece.

Jensen returned his fumble 31 yards to the house in the win over Seward during the regular season, the Dukes’ only defensive score of the season.

As a unit, York’s defense held opponents to 1,530 yards in eight games (the ninth was a forfeit win over Lincoln Northwest) for an average of just 191.25 yards per game. However, the Dukes will be missing a key cog on that side of the ball as third-leading tackler Dalton Snodgrass went down with an injury in the first quarter of the regular-season finale.

“Dalton kind of slipped in some mud and broke his leg last week and that’s definitely going to hurt us, probably more on the defensive side of the ball, but we’ve kind of had a three-man rotation all year,” Glen Snodgrass said. “His cousin Leyton Snodgrass has been playing pretty well and Joseph Wallick has also been playing well.”

The Dukes’ head coach also said the team plans to rotate some other pieces around the linebacking corps, with guys like Jensen, Dylan Bower, Kohen Dye and Josh Turco possibly in line for more reps Friday night.

“It’s going to hurt us for sure, especially on the defensive side of the ball because Dalton was an all-state type of a player, but it’s also an opportunity for other kids to step in and fill in the gaps and I know we’ll have kids who step up and rise to the challenge,” he said.

Snodgrass estimated that Friday will mark the 11th home playoff game in program history, a big achievement for a strong senior class that missed the playoffs in their freshmen and sophomore years following a lengthy run of consecutive postseason appearances.

“Finishing off the regular season the way we have and to get a home playoff game, it’s a great accomplishment for them and it puts this team right up there with some of the really good teams York has had in the past,” he said. “We’re excited to get a home game and playing in front of these fans is a big deal to these guys, but at the same time we’re not just content to get that home game and to be in the playoffs. While we’re very excited and I’m proud of the boys to put them in that position, we want to keep winning football games and see how far we can take it.”