Dukes fourth, Panthers sixth at Fillmore Central invite

GENEVA – Behind a trio of gold medalists, the York girls wrestling team took home a fourth-place finish at the Fillmore Central holiday invite Friday in Geneva.

“I thought our girls team performed well today,” head coach Chad Mattox said. “We had three champions and the team finished fourth out of 17 teams. We had a good two days of practice this week and our girls continue to get better.”

Host Fillmore Central did not have a winner Friday but recorded three bronze medals and a runner-up finish as the Panthers placed sixth with 70 points. Adams Central won the invite with 174 points, while Seward County took silver with 129 points and Louisville finished third with 121.5.

York (105.5 points) and Wood River (83) rounded out the top five.

York’s wins came from Addison Cotton at 145 pounds, Avery Albers at 170 and Annsley Vernon at 190. Cotton rolled through her bracket with four of her five wins coming via pin. Of those pins, three took fewer than 30 seconds with the lone exception being the finals, where she got the fall over Oakland-Craig’s Marke Zeleny in 1:31.

Cotton also picked up a win via technical fall as she moved to 16-1 on her senior season.

“Addison did really well today going 5-0 and winning her bracket. She had a tough opponent in the finals but found a way to get the victory,” Mattox said. “She is aggressive and really wants to do well. She is one of the best athletes in the senior class of girls at YHS and will continue to get better.”

Albers continued a strong start to her freshman campaign, picking up four wins in four matches to move to 14-2. She pinned each of her opponents, with two of the falls coming in fewer than two minutes. In the finals, she pinned previously unbeaten Catalina Jones of Louisville in 5:13.

Vernon only hit the mat twice but was a winner via fall both times as she improved to 14-3 on the season.

“Avery is smart and calculating on the mat and it’s hard to believe she’s only a freshman. The sky is the limit for her in her wrestling career,” Mattox said. “Annsley did a great job getting first in her bracket. She beat two solid opponents to win which was great to see. Annsley is a pretty tough competitor and I think she has a great shot at qualifying for the girls state tournament.”

Behind the Dukes’ three winners, Mia Morales went 3-2 at 145 and placed fifth, while Arianna Schutt (115 lbs) and Adalynn Vrba (110) both took sixth.

Fillmore Central’s best finish came at 120 pounds, where freshman JoLee Gewecke (18-5) went 4-1 and earned silver. She pinned each of her first three opponents in under a minute and her fourth win was a pin at the 1:02 mark, but she lost via fall to Adams Central’s Grace Wioskowski in the final round.

Sophomore Angie Schademann went 3-2 at 105 and claimed bronze. Two of her wins came via the pin and the third was a 6-5 decision over Kaitlyn Ferguson of Millard West, but she dropped a tiebreaker to Seward County’s Lauren Frihauf and fell to unbeaten Payton Thiele of Louisville in the final round.

Sarah Turner also went 3-2 and took home a third-place finish in the 110-pound bracket. She pinned her first two opponents but lost her next two matched before rebounding for a pin at 3:27 in the third-place match.

Cierra Cruz won three of four matches at 155 and gave the Panthers a third bronze medalist. She pinned two of her opponents and won an 8-6 decision over Adams Central but lost to Louisville.

Addison Wolf and Kenize Joy rounded out the Fillmore Central performance with a pair of sixth-place finishes.