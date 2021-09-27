Dukes fourth at Central Catholic tennis meet

GRAND ISLAND – The York Dukes were coming off having battled a tough field at the Waverly tennis Invite in Lincoln on Thursday.

Friday, the field was even more brutal as three were top five teams in Class B.

Omaha Skutt, who finished second to Mount Michael at the Waverly meet on Thursday, won the GICC Invite with 19 points, second went to GICC with 15 points and Kearney Catholic was third with 13.

York was fifth with seven points and Waverly had six points.

"It's been a couple of tough back-to-back meets as all three parochial schools there today are top-5 teams,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “We actually saw some very good things today especially from our number two doubles team. Andrew (Van Gomple) and Jaxson (Alexander) are both so raw but they are very good athletes and they are improving rapidly. Their win over Skutt is something they could not have even thought about doing a couple of weeks ago."

Both the No. 2 doubles team and Drew Hammer at No. 1 singles finished with 2-2 records and finished third in their respective brackets.

Drew Hammer, No. 1 singles- third place- (17-9)