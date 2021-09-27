Dukes fourth at Central Catholic tennis meet

GRAND ISLAND – The York Dukes were coming off having battled a tough field at the Waverly tennis Invite in Lincoln on Thursday.
Friday, the field was even more brutal as three were top five teams in Class B.
Omaha Skutt, who finished second to Mount Michael at the Waverly meet on Thursday, won the GICC Invite with 19 points, second went to GICC with 15 points and Kearney Catholic was third with 13.
York was fifth with seven points and Waverly had six points.
"It's been a couple of tough back-to-back meets as all three parochial schools there today are top-5 teams,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “We actually saw some very good things today especially from our number two doubles team. Andrew (Van Gomple) and Jaxson (Alexander) are both so raw but they are very good athletes and they are improving rapidly. Their win over Skutt is something they could not have even thought about doing a couple of weeks ago."
Both the No. 2 doubles team and Drew Hammer at No. 1 singles finished with 2-2 records and finished third in their respective brackets.
Drew Hammer, No. 1 singles- third place- (17-9)
Hammer lost a tough opening match to Kearney Catholic’s Kade Schrock 8-6 and followed that up with another loss to Omaha Skutt’s Robert Seaton 8-2. Seaton would go on to win the bracket with a 4-0 record.
Hammer then topped Caden Menaugh of GICC 8-1 and also took down Waverly’s Hogan Wingrove 8-6.
Ethan Phinney, No. 2 singles- fourth place- (14-11)
Phinney picked up his only win in his final match when he defeated Waverly’s Carson Vachal 8-4.
He lost to Matt Eschenbrenner of Kearney Catholic 8-5; dropped an 8-1 decision to Omaha Skutt’s Avelino Hammer and Austin Staub of GICC picked up the 8-2 win.
Trey Harms/Caleb Sahling, No. 1 doubles- fifth place- (7-19)
York’s Harms and Sahling did not find the winners circle on Friday, but opened with a two very closes losses to Kearney Catholic’s Jacob Isaacson and Creighton Sharp 8-4 and to Omaha Skutt’s team of Alexander Churchill and Gavin Brummond 9-7.
York dropped an 8-0 decision to GICC’s Jackson Henry and Jonathan Schardt and suffered an 8-4 loss to Waverly’s Adam Haeffner and Jace Rice.
Andrew Van Gomple/Jaxson Alexander- No. 2 Doubles- third place-(4-7)
A tough opening round loss to Kearney Catholic’s Dillon Beachy and Tata Shoemaker propelled the York team past Omaha Skutt’s Nathaniel Baker and Louie West 8-6.
GICC’s team of Bowdie Fox and Alex King took down the Dukes’ No. 2 team 8-3, but Van Gomple and Alexander came back in their final match to top Waverly’s Tyler McElhose and Landon Scott 5-2 when the Waverly team had to withdraw due to injury.