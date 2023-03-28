YORK- The first half of Monday night’s game at the Cornerstone Sports Complex was all about survival for the York Dukes.

In the second half, the script changed.

The Schuyler Warriors made several runs at the Dukes offensively early, but York’s defense – led by junior keeper Sam McDaniel, sophomore sweeper Lauryn Mattox and senior Josie Loosvelt – was able to keep the Warriors off the board and go to the break knotted at 0-0.

In the second half the Dukes became the more physical and aggressive team, as Mattox punched in a penalty kick with 10:43 to play in the game for what would turn out to be the only goal in a 1-0 victory to even the Dukes’ record at 2-2 with Class B No. 6 Northwest in town on Thursday.

York went to the half trailing 8-2 in shots on goal, but by the time the final whistle blew the shots were all knotted at 10-10.

York head coach Rich Saxer said the first half was a bit scary at times.

“This was a big win against a similar opponent. We had to withstand some scary moments, with Sam McDaniel making a couple very nice saves to deflect the ball over the crossbar,” said Saxer. “Josie Loosvelt did a great job shutting down their main threat.”

Schuyler’s offense was bottled up in the second half and the Dukes missed some earlier scoring chances before the Warriors got called for a handball with just over 10 minutes to play.

“We seemed to gain steam throughout the second half. With 10 minutes left, Schuyler was called for a hand ball inside the 18 on one of our corners,” explained Saxer. “Mattox nailed it home and we squared our record back to .500.”

McDaniel finished with 10 saves and Mattox led the defense with six steals, while Loosvelt and Leah Davis had five each.

The win gives the Dukes a lot of momentum heading into Thursday night’s showdown with No. 6 Northwest, who will bring a 3-0 record to York. Northwest played 0-1 Aurora on Tuesday night.