Dukes flex their muscles, sweep DCW, Ralston, St. Cecilia

YORK –What a day for the Dukes.
On the heels of a brutal stretch against some of the state’s softball heavyweights to open the season, the Dukes went on a three-victory tear and swept their own quadrangular Saturday.
York played Douglas County West, Ralston and Hastings St. Cecilia. All three fell to solid Duke play in wildly different scenarios ranging from a heart-stopping 2-run, walk-off homer to a five-inning, mercy rule win. Scores were 4-2, 2-0 and 8-0 in order.
York vs. Douglas County West (Valley)
For pure drama, the DCW game was best of the lot by a far shot.
York fell behind two runs but battled back to tie. The teams were deadlocked 2-2 when the time limit expired with one inning yet to play. That forced overtime criteria so the top of the seventh began for DCW with a runner pre-planted at second.
In a death blow, that lead Falcon runner was thrown out by York’s excellent defense attempting to steal third. York’s Sam McDaniel took a grounder at short and fired to first baseman Jami Hoblyn in time. Two away. Duke pitcher Meaghan Rowe fanned the next batter for strike three on what was the last of her nine strikeouts.
Now it was York’s turn. The Dukes did not disappoint.
York coach Kent Meyers planted speedster Cori Combs at second and Lauryn Haggadone laid down a lead-off, killer bunt that sacrificed her teammate to third. One down.
Rowe was retired and Hoblyn strode confidently to the plate with two away. Meanwhile, down at third, Combs was revving her motor.
Hoblyn, a powerhouse junior, promptly blasted a walk-off homer over the fence in left. Combs raced home and Hoblyn circled the bags. DCW could only stand and watch.
Leaping celebration ensued as York players and coaches poured onto the field.
The Falcons drew first blood scoring twice right out of the gate in the top of the first.
Duke pitcher Meaghan Rowe, a senior veteran, was one pitch from digging out of a jam with runners at second and third, two away and two strikes on the batter. One swing was all it took, however, for DCW to take that two-run cushion.
Rowe, who allowed just three hits while striking out nine, fanned the next batter to end the top of the first.
In the top of the second, Rowe retired the first two batters by strikeout and, after that, the Dukes settled down and turned in a solid performance.
A scoring opportunity presented itself with second and third and two out in the bottom of the third, but a first-pitch infield fly by Sam McDaniel was caught to end the inning.
Fortune finally smiled in the bottom of the fourth with two Duke runs that tied it 2-2. Racing those runs to the plate for York were Ashleigh Hills and Rececca Libich.
Rowe pitched well in tight spots throughout the contest, each team held the other at bay and the stage was set for the aforementioned screamer of a finish.
“For our first game, I thought the pitching and defense was outstanding,” said Meyers. “We need to get our bats going. We left six girls on base,” he said, but “What a way to finish the game, a Jami Hoblyn walk-off, two-run homer.”
York earned the win with four runs on five hits; one each by Combs, Hoblyn and Hills to go with two from the bat of Lauryn Haggadone.
York 2, Ralston 0
Haggadone stepped in for Rowe in the circle against the Rams and rolled over Ralston with an impressive 13 strikeouts.
“Once again our pitching and defense won this one,” reported Meyers. “This is the best game I have seen Lauryn Haggadone pitch.” Still, he said, “We need to fix the batting, we left seven girls on base.”
Haggadone found herself boxed into a corner with just one out and runners at second and third in the top of the third. Not to worry, the up-and-coming sophomore calmly pitched her way free and after three complete it was still tied 0-0.
With runs hard to come by, Combs tagged up on a teammate’s long fly ball, turned on the afterburners and put the Dukes up 1-0 through five full innings.
One inning later junior Mattie Pohl ripped a stand-up double just when her team needed one that scored Sam McDaniel from third.
In the top of the seventh the Dukes closed ‘em out catching a pop-up for out number one followed by Haggadone’s 13th strikeout. A bunt foul with two strikes on a Ralston batter ended the game.
York 8, St. Cecilia 0
By defeating the highly-regarded Bluehawks, the Dukes completed their surge from 1-4 to an even .500 record at 4-4 on the season.
Even more impressive, Meyers and his team crafted a victory in which they bookended single runs in the first and fourth innings around three each in the second and third.
That brought the contest up two innings short after five complete on the 8-run rule.
“Lauryn pitched another great game and the bats woke up,” reports Meyers.” And get this, “Three home runs in one game. Lauryn helped her cause with two and Mattie Pohl got (the) first one in her career.”
Haggadone slashed a double to go with her twin round-trippers. Baylie Holthus helped out with a sacrifice bunt.
In the circle for Haggadone against St. Cecilia it was six strikeouts to two hits and a single walk.
York’s eight runs came on as many hits in 20 at-bats.
“Very pleased with the effort this weekend,” commented Meyers. “It won’t get any easier this week with Hastings and Aurora but we are up for the challenge.”
The Dukes visit Hastings today and Aurora Thursday before hosting Beatrice next Thursday, September 8.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!