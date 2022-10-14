Dukes finish ninth at state tennis

LINCOLN – On Friday morning, the York Dukes hit the tennis courts to compete in a pair of semifinal matches to kick off the second day of the Class B State Tennis Championships. Jaxson Alexander and Charlie Van Gomple fell to the 2-seed from Lexington in the semis at second doubles, as did Andrew Van Gomple at No. 2 singles.

In the afternoon, the Dukes’ doubles duo fell to Elkhorn North to finish fourth, but Van Gomple defeated Waverly in three sets to cap his senior year with a bronze medal at second singles.

“As always, there’s a lot of highs and a lot of lows. For the most part, everybody finished at their seed or above,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Our No. 2 doubles finished above where they were seeded, and everybody else finished at their seed. I guess you would say in racing, the horses ran according to form.”

The Dukes’ performances at second singles and second doubles help York secure a ninth-place finish in the team standings with 20.5 points. McCook took the team title with 50 points, Elkhorn North scored 35.75 to finish runner-up and GICC (31.5) claimed bronze. Crete and Lexington rounded out the top 5.

“We ended up with a top-10 finish, which was something we wanted to do to maintain a certain standard, and they were able to do that. It’s been a fun year,” Malleck said. “I’m incredibly proud of all our guys. Our seniors, not only the ones who suited up but also the seniors who came out to support them, have been a joy to coach and they’ve left a legacy of not only winning but also playing the right way. They’ve modeled after our younger players and we’re going to miss them a lot.”

At No. 2 doubles, Alexander and Charlie Van Gomple upset the No. 3 seed from GICC in Thursday’s quarterfinals to reach the final four, but they couldn’t pull another upset in the semis as the Minutemen’s Morgan Bailey and Andres Salinas pulled away for a 7-5, 6-0 win.

In the third-place match, fifth-seeded Elkhorn North won a tense affair by a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) margin. Still, the Dukes’ duo capped the week with a 3-2 record and outperformed their seeding with a fourth-place finish.

“It was amazing. We came in as the sixth seed, got the win against Crete, pulled off the upset to get top four in the state. It’s a great way to go out,” Alexander said. “It was a successful week for me. It’s always nice to end successfully. Fourth place is good, not exactly what we wanted, but it’s fourth place.”

The duo close the season with a 25-17 record and a state medal. Alexander is a senior and played his final match Friday afternoon, but Van Gomple was just a sophomore and will return for the Dukes next fall.

“It was awesome to have the experience, building for next year,” he said. “It really makes you think what do I have to do to be where I want to be next year at the state tournament.”

At second singles, Andrew Van Gomple took early momentum with a win in the first set. He dropped the second but raced out to a 5-3 lead in the decisive third set and appeared poised to break through to the finals, but Elkhorn North’s Ryan Mensch rallied to win the final four games and take the match 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

“I played it extremely close with (Mensch) and felt I could have won it. I took the first set and had the third set at 5-3 and lost it from there,” he said. “I probably should have been in the championship, but it feels good to get third place. It was overall a really good week.”

Despite the close loss in the semis, Van Gomple turned his attention to his opponent in the third-place match, Waverly’s Royce Klucas. The two met several times in the regular season, with Van Gomple emerging victorious on each occasion. That familiarity helped the York senior develop a game plan before the match began.

“Basically, you have to make him move corner to corner and hit hard with topspin,” he said. “If you do that, he can’t handle it as well.”

The strategy worked, as Van Gomple took the first set before dropping the second set on a tiebreaker. Undeterred, the senior rallied by winning the first five games of the final third set to cruise to a 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 win.

“Honestly, a little bit of it was like everyone is here waiting for me, so I’d better kick it in and get out of here as fast as possible,” he said of his mindset entering the final set. “The only way to do that is to win as fast as possible, and the other thing is just I really had to dig deep because I should have beaten him. I ended up doing it, which was nice.”

With the win, Van Gomple finished the week with three wins in four matches and concludes the year with a 34-8 record. In the senior’s final high school match, he walked away with a crucial win to claim a bronze medal at state.

“It feels pretty good. I never would have seen myself in this position as a freshman just starting tennis,” he said. “I was not nearly as good as I am now, but over the years I’ve been coached up by Coach Malleck. He’s been impeccable for me, and I owe it to my coaching – Mr. Malleck, Mr. Johnson and then Mrs. Holder my freshman year.”