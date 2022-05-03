Dukes finish high in a powerhouse Class A golf invitation

LINCOLN – The field at the Lincoln Southwest Invite featured some of the top teams in Class A and the York Dukes, one of three Class B teams entered in the meet, finished sixth in the 18-team field.

The Omaha Westside Warriors, who finished sixth as a team in the 2021 Class A State Tournament, won the invite with a score of 295, with Lincoln Southeast second at 299 and Grand Island in third with 302.

Taking home fourth place was Kearney at 308, fifth went to Millard West with 309 and the Dukes finished the day at Highlands Golf Course with a team score of 313.

York sophomore Emmanuel Jensen fired rounds of 37-34 and ended his 18-hole tournament with a 71 for fourth place in the individual race.

Lincoln SE’s Thomas Bryan was the individual medalist with a 69, second went to Grand Island’s Marcus Holling with a 70 and both Jackson Benge of Omaha Westside and Jensen turned in 71s.

The Dukes had two golfers medal in the meet as junior Ryan Seevers fired a 76 and took home hardware with a 13th place. Rounding out Duke scoring was Elijah Jensen with an 80, Joel Jensen fired an 86 and Marley Jensen completed his 18 holes with a 93.

“Anytime you can finish that high at a meet of that caliber you know that you did some good things but the guys feel like they left quite a few out there,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “Emmanuel's 71 tied him for second place on the York High School all-time charts. His consistency is just top level. Ryan is re-gaining the form that he had at the beginning of the year and Elijah's 80 gave us a chance to really fire a score. Joel and Marley didn't have their best stuff today but I look for them to bounce back at conference on Friday in Seward.”

York will head to Seward on Friday for the 2022 Central Conference meet at Seward Country Club. This will be a shotgun start with opening tee-shots on assigned holes at at 9 a.m.

Team scoring-1.Omaha Westside 295, 2.Lincoln Southeast 299, 3.Grand Island 302, 4.Kearney 308, 5.Milaard West 309, 6.York 313, 7.Lincoln East 321, 8.Columbus 327, 9.Norfolk 330, 10.Fremont 330. 11.Lincoln Southwest 332, 12.Lincoln Pius X 334, 13. Beatrice 339, 14.Lincoln Northeast 367, 15.Lincoln SW JV 369, 16.Hastings 384, 17.Lincoln North Star 406, 18.Lincoln High 457