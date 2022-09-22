Dukes finish eighth at Pius X invite

LINCOLN – Any spectators patrolling the grounds of the Holmes Park Golf Course front nine witnessed a rare sight this fall – sweatshirts and long pants dotted the fairways as golfers teed off at the Pius X invite.

In addition to the other teams, competitors in the invite field battled cool, overcast weather throughout the round, a stark contrast to the sweltering temperatures from earlier in the week.

The conditions didn’t appear to bother York senior Alyssa Alt, who turned in an even round of golf and landed a sixth-place finish after firing a 90. Alt’s score topped the York lineup as the Dukes finished eighth in the 13-team field with a team score of 400.

“This was another good field full of Class A JV teams and top level Class C1 schools. Alyssa was able to play one of her most consistent rounds ever with matching 45s for a total of 90 that placed her in the top 10,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “Regin (Dunham), Sam (Gibbs), and McKinlee (Legg) were all around 100 which put us at that 400 team score again. I really thought we would score a little better as a team on this golf course today as the conditions weren't too bad. “

Beatrice rolled to the team title with a 362, 15 strokes ahead of the Pius X green JV team, who finished as the runner-up. Lincoln Christian (381), the Omaha Marian JVs (382) and Lincoln Lutheran (385) rounded out the top five.

York finished within 10 strokes of both sixth-place Omaha Duchesne JV and seventh-place Millard North JV but wound up 29 shots clear of ninth place.

Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove fired a blistering 67 to win the individual title, while Kiera Paquette of Beatrice took silver with a 78. Behind those two, the top 10 was tightly contested; just 10 strokes separated the third through 10th place golfers.

Alt carded 45s on both the front and back nines to finish sixth with a 90, seven strokes out of third place. Fellow seniors Regin Dunham and Samantha Gibbs turned in the next two best rounds for York; Dunham fired a 51 on the front and 50 on the back for a 101, while Gibbs shot a 50 and 53 for a 103.

Junior McKinlee Legg posted a 53 on both nines and finished with a 106, while sophomore Lael Schwarz went 53-68 to round out the Duke lineup with a 121.

As the season winds to a close, Miller said he wanted to see the team play confident and loose over the next several meets.

“We just need to trust our swing and play free the next few weeks,” he said. “That approach will give us a chance to have multiple girls play well and allow us to reach our potential. “