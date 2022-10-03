Dukes finish 2-1 at Raymond Central invite

RAYMOND – On Thursday night, York downed Seward in a three-set volleyball thriller between a pair of top-10 teams in the Lincoln Journal Star. The Bluejays returned the favor on Saturday, handing the Dukes a two-set loss at the Raymond Central invite.

Despite the defeat, York picked up wins over Hastings and Westview to cap a 5-1 week.

“Thursday night was a long battle against Seward. They came out in our match Saturday hungry for a win,” Dukes head coach Kelby Phillips said. “We did some really great things this weekend, but we needed more fire. We did not challenge them on serve receive like we did Thursday night. Blocking was a big difference. We will see them one, maybe two more times this season so this will be a continuous battle.”

York 2, Westview 0

The Dukes easily dispatched Westview on Saturday morning, breaking out the brooms for a 25-11, 25-13 sweep. Cynley Wilkinson led York with seven kills on 21 swings, followed by five winners on 12 attempts for Dannika Lamberty.

Kelly Erwin posted a .667 hitting percentage and hammered kills on four of her six opportunities, while Rylyn Cats and Mia Burke both notched two winners. Chloe Koch and Libby Troester rounded out the attack with one kill each.

At the service line, Troester crushed five of the Dukes’ nine aces, followed by Burke with two and Wilkinson and Josie Loosvelt with one each.

Lamberty, Wilkinson and Erwin all blocked one attack while Burke and Loosvelt led the team with 13 and 12 digs, respectively. Troester notched a team-high 14 digs.

York 2, Hastings 0

York and Hastings met for the second time this season, but the result was the same as it was during both teams’ season opener – a York sweep, 25-19, 25-17.

Wilkinson hammered a team-high 12 kills on 21 attempts with a .429 hitting percentage, Lamberty added five and Cast notched four winners on nine swings. Burke and Erwin each had two kills and Koch rounded out the attack with one.

Loosvelt crushed a pair of aces at the service line, and Wilkinson and Troester both had one as the Dukes finished with four for the match. The senior libero also paced York with 10 digs, while Troester notched 13 assists.

Seward 2, York 0

The two schools squared off for the second time in three days in the final match of the day, with Seward evening the season series at 1-1 with a 25-15, 25-17 sweep.

Erwin crushed five kills on 12 swings to lead York, while Lamberty added four on 10 attempts and Wilkinson notched three. Cast and Koch tallied a pair of winners each and Troester and Burke both finished with one.

Morgan Driewer and Kali Wardyn each whacked one of the Dukes’ two aces, while Koch recorded the team’s lone block. Loosvelt paced York with five digs and Troester had nine assists.