BEATRICE – The York Dukes boys’ soccer team defense pitched a 2-0 shutout of the Beatrice Orangemen to improve their season record to 1-1 on the year.

York scored in each half as they handed the hosts their third loss of the year.

The Duke scoring came from seniors Malachai Coppinger and Jaxson Alexander with assists to both Bryson Benjamin and Jefree Minchez de Leon.

York’s defense held the Beatrice team to just five shots on goal.

York will now embark on a three-game, six day home stand starting with Kearney Catholic on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

The Dukes will host the 2-0 Schuyler Warriors on Monday and the 2-0 Northwest Vikings on Thursday.

These are the first three games of a five-game home stand as the Dukes will not hit the road again until April 6 when they travel to Columbus Lakeview.