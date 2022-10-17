Dukes fifth at Central Conference tournament

COLUMBUS – After splitting a pair of matches Thursday on the opening day of the Central Conference tournament, the Dukes took the court Saturday at Lakeview needing three wins to hoist the conference crown.

Instead, York was unable to maintain momentum from a strong first set during a three-set loss to Aurora to open the day. The defeat dropped the Dukes to the fifth-place match, where they broke out the brooms to sweep Northwest and avenge Thursday’s loss to the Vikings.

Aurora 2, York 1

York came out firing in the first set and came away with a 25-21 win, but the Dukes couldn’t carry the momentum over as Aurora took the second set 25-18 and the third 25-20 to win the match.

“We came out strong and won the first set, had a slow start in set two and couldn't clean up our side to pull away in set three,” head coach Kelby Phillips said.

Cynley Wilkinson hammered a match-high 15 kills in the loss for York, while Mia Burke added eight winners and Chloe Koch notched seven. Dannika Lamberty finished with five kills, Rylyn Cast added three and Josie Loosvelt and Kelly Erwin both rounded out the attack with one each.

The Dukes crushed a trio of aces at the service line with one apiece from Morgan Driewer, Loosvelt and Wilkinson. Burke and Erwin both blocked one Aurora attack, while Loosvelt and Libby Troester tied for the match high in digs with 15.

Driewer led York with 13 assists and Troester added 12.

York 2, Northwest 0

After dropping Thursday’s match to Northwest, York settled the score with a 25-21, 25-19 sweep in the fifth-place match to even the season series at one apiece heading into Tuesday night’s grudge match.

“I didn't feel like either team had a strong match today,” Phillips said. “We did bounce back after the Aurora match to finish with a win, but I'm excited to see how we match up again on Tuesday in the 5-set dual in Grand Island.”

Wilkinson led the Duke attack with nine kills, Lamberty notched seven winners and Cast added six. York’s serving racked up six aces with two apiece from Troester, Wilkinson and Cast, while Wilkinson added a block.

Loosvelt paced York defensively with 10 digs, followed by five each from Wilkinson and Burke and four from Driewer. Troester tallied a team-high 18 assists in the win as the Dukes improved to 21-8 on the season.