Dukes fall to GICC, Lexington in tennis

LEXINGTON – The York Dukes expected a stiff test from both Lexington and Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday afternoon at the Lexington invitationl, and the Minutemen and Crusaders obliged as York dropped both matches by identical 8-1 margins.

“GICC and Lex are two of the top teams in the state but it was still a pretty big slice of humble pie going 1-8 against each of them,” Dukes head coach Dan Malleck said. “Most of the matches were very competitive but we weren't able to close out some big games when we had the edge.”

Andrew Van Gomple was a bright spot for York on the courts, as the senior picked up both of the Dukes’ points with an 8-3 win over Lexington and 8-5 victory over GICC.

“Andrew had two big wins over quality of opponents which will certainly help him for state seeding,” Malleck said.

Elsewhere, nine of the remaining 16 matches were determined by an 8-4 margin or closer, but the Dukes could not pull out wins in any of them.

“The good news is that high caliber opponents will show you what you need to work on and it's a good time of the season to find that out,” Malleck said.