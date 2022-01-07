Dukes fall to Buzzer Beater at Beatrice

BEATRICE - Elliot Jurgens got into the lane, got a floater up over two York defenders and the ball found the bottom of the net as time expired in overtime, giving Beatrice a 44-42 win at the Ozone in Beatrice.
After the shot fell, Jurgens gestured two fingers to the crowd as he was bombarded by his teammates as well as the Beatrice student section.
The win improves Beatrice's record to 7-2 on the season, but the prospect of a win look bleak several times.
The Orangemen trailed for a majority of the game and were down 34-27 early in the fourth quarter, but finished the quarter on a 7-0 run. It was Jurgens again who came through with the heroics late in the fourth. While trailing by two, he was able to get a steal before scoring off an assist from Crew Meints to tie the game at 34-34. York's last-second 3-pointer from deep missed its mark, forcing overtime.
The Orangemen then fell behind 42-37 midway through the overtime period. They missed two free throws, but Luke Feist was able to come up with a big offensive rebound and put-back basket to make it 42-39 with 1:13 left.
After a missed free throw by York, Shelton Crawford was able to make a game-tying 3-pointer from the top of the key with 43.6 seconds left.
York was able to get to the foul line on their next possession, but missed both free throws, setting up Jurgens' game-winning shot.
Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble said the game was a grinder.
"York came in with a great game plan on how to defend us and nothing was easy for us on offense," Ribble said. "But our kids believed and found a way to keep (it) close. We just closed the gap and gave ourselves a chance to win it and we were able to make a shot."
Ribble said they work on situations every day in practice, including situations where they play short, four-minute games.
"When we forced overtime, we just told the kids that we had a four-minute game to play and to just go win it," Ribble said. "Our kids have a strong belief that we're going to find a way."
The overtime period didn't start off well, but Feist's put-back basket followed by Crawford's 3-pointer ignited the home crowd.
"When Elliot (Jurgens) passed it to Shelton (Crawford), Shelton just had supreme confidence that ball was going to go in," Ribble said. "You could just see his confidence when he shot that."
After York missed both their free throws, Beatrice was able to slow it down as they had 17 seconds left.
"We were going to go early if we were down one, but when they missed both free throws, I told Elliot to hold for the last shot," Ribble said. "The worst case scenario would have been a second overtime, but Elliot was able to find a crease and make a big shot."
Jurgens had 14 points for Beatrice while Tucker Timmerman had 10, Feist had seven, Crawford and Meints had six each and Dominik Salazar had one.
York drops to 5-5 and will host Northwest on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
BEATRICE 44, YORK 42, OT
York 12 11 9 2 8 -- 42
Beatrice 12 7 8 7 10 -- 44
York (42)-Ivey 14, McCarthy 3, Snodgrass 3, Jensen 2, Seevers 13, Phinney 5, Collingham 2.
Beatrice (44)-Crawford 6, Jurgens 14, Meints 6, Feist 7, Timmerman 10, Salazar 1.