Dukes fall to Buzzer Beater at Beatrice

York was able to get to the foul line on their next possession, but missed both free throws, setting up Jurgens' game-winning shot.

Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble said the game was a grinder.

"York came in with a great game plan on how to defend us and nothing was easy for us on offense," Ribble said. "But our kids believed and found a way to keep (it) close. We just closed the gap and gave ourselves a chance to win it and we were able to make a shot."

Ribble said they work on situations every day in practice, including situations where they play short, four-minute games.

"When we forced overtime, we just told the kids that we had a four-minute game to play and to just go win it," Ribble said. "Our kids have a strong belief that we're going to find a way."

The overtime period didn't start off well, but Feist's put-back basket followed by Crawford's 3-pointer ignited the home crowd.

"When Elliot (Jurgens) passed it to Shelton (Crawford), Shelton just had supreme confidence that ball was going to go in," Ribble said. "You could just see his confidence when he shot that."