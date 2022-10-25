Dukes fall to Bluejays in B-6 subdistrict finals

SEWARD – On Tuesday night, the York Dukes took to the volleyball court for a pair of matches at the B-6 subdistrict. York opened with a 25-9, 25-14, 25-8 sweep of Lincoln Northwest before falling to the host Seward Bluejays in three sets in the subdistrict finals.

Despite the loss to the Bluejays, York – which entered the day fifth in Class B in wild card points – remains in a good position to secure a wild card berth to Saturday’s district finals.

“The girls played really hard in the first match. A few missed serves, more than we would have like, but we did a pretty good job of keeping things clean on our side,” York head coach Kelby Phillips said. “Coming into Seward, we had a few lineup changes due to injuries, but the girls came out and fought really hard tonight. They worked really hard to execute, but it just wasn’t quite there yet. We struggled a little keeping the ball on our side, a lot of overpasses and they’ve got some tall kids on the other side that are going to put that ball away.”

The Dukes hung tough for much of the first set, but Seward eventually pulled away for a 25-19 win. The Bluejays followed that up with a 25-17 victory in the second set. York took a 4-1 lead early in the third set but ran out of gas down the stretch as the Bluejays pulled away for a 25-14 win to complete the sweep.

Senior Kelly Erwin unofficially led the York attack with nine kills, followed by seven winners from Chloe Koch. Rylyn Cast and Mia Burke added four kills apiece, while Dannika Lamberty rounded out the attack with one.

Cynley Wilkinson, York’s kills leader entering the week, did not play in either match Tuesday after suffering an injury in a loss to Grand Island Northwest last week. However, Phillips expressed optimism the sophomore would be available Saturday for a district finals match.

Lamberty added a pair of aces at the service line, followed by one each from Morgan Driewer and Burke. Erwin and Cast led the Duke effort at the net with four and three blocks, respectively.

Kelsey Miller unofficially hammered a match-high 14 kills in the win for Seward, followed by 12 winners from Sophia Turek. Amara Siebert notched nine winners and five aces, while Keira Lliteras added seven kills and a pair of blocks for the Bluejays.

York 3, Lincoln Northwest 0

The Dukes shot out of the gate against the Falcons, winning 11 of the match’s first 13 rallies. The early momentum was enough to power York to a 25-9 win and an early lead. The second set followed a similar script, but Lincoln Northwest hung around longer before eventually falling 25-14.

With their backs against the wall, the Falcons took an early 3-1 lead in the third set and trailed just 8-7 before York mounted a decisive rally. Of the match’s final 18 points, 17 went to the Dukes, who broke out the brooms with the 25-9, 25-14, 25-8 sweep.

Dannika Lamberty nearly outhit the Falcons by herself; the senior unofficially racked up a match-high 14 kills to match Lincoln Northwest’s offensive output as a team. Behind Lamberty, Kelly Erwin whacked nine winners, Chloe Koch added seven and Rylyn Cast finished with six.

Mia Burke collected four winners in the sweep, while Josie Loosvelt, Kali Wardyn, Katlyn Krausnick and Libby Troester all added one to round out the York attack.

At the service line, Burke crushed a match-high six aces, while Morgan Driewer added three. Loosvelt, Koch, Cast and Troester each finished with one ace as the Dukes racked up 13 as a team.

Lamberty and Troester led the effort at net with a pair of blocks, followed by one from Cast.