Dukes fall to bevy of Ks on the diamond at Crete

CRETE – In a six inning game there are 18 outs.

When 12 of those outs are made without even putting the ball in play, it is pretty easy evening for the defense.

That is exactly the scenario that the Crete Cardinals starting pitcher Mack Steuer created Monday night as she struck out 12 Dukes, allowed just four hits and led the Cardinals to a 9-1 six inning win in Crete.

Crete jumped on top with two runs in the bottom of the first and built their lead to 5-0 before a fifth inning bomb off the bat of senior Jami Hoblyn produced the only Duke run of the night.

The score was still 5-1 when Crete came to bat in the bottom of the sixth and put the game on ice with a four-run burst accounting for the final score.

York’s other three hits were all singles and came off the bats of Ellie Peterson, Lauryn Mattox and Mattie Pohl.

Wendt, Coe and Schmidt led the Cardinal offense as they combined to go 6 for 11 with six RBIs.

“Errors and strike outs. You can't win games when you do those two things more than the other team,” commented York head coach Kent Meyers. “We had a chance to go up in the first inning and a base running mistake cost us a run and we never recovered from it. They scored two and never looked back. We need to learn how to get out of the first inning.”