Dukes fall in first round to No. 7 seed Lexington

LINCOLN – After bowling six Baker games on Monday at the Class B State Unified Bowling championships the Dukes earned the No. 2 seed and took on Lexington in the first round of the tournament at Sun Valley Lanes.

Ogallala grabbed the top seed with a 922 pinfall, York was second with 856, the third seed was North Bend (842) and rounding out the top four in the eight team field was Alliance, who was two pins better than Wayne 837 to 835.

That set up the tournament format where the Dukes took on the No. 7 seed Lexington Minutemen, Ogallala went up against No. 8 Malcolm, No. 4 Alliance battled Wayne and North Bend took on No. 6 Hastings.

All top four seeds advanced with the exception of the Dukes, who lost a 3-1 decision in a best-of-five format to Lexington. After a 155-137 loss in the opening match, York bounced right back to tie the score at 1-1 with a 167-138 win in the second game.

But the Minutemen dominated game three 198 to 156 and in the fourth match Lexington was 22 pins better with the final score of 154-132.

Lexington went on to defeat Ogallala in the final as the match went to the Minutemen 3-2. Lexington fell behind 2-1, but won the last two games 155-149 and 154-133.

North Bend and Alliance finished in a tie for third.