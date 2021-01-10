Dukes face three state rated teams at David City

“The first two duals we took a little butt kicking from Broken Bow. We won three matches and lost nine and against David City we won four matches and lost seven,” said York head coach Brett Mauler. “These are two of the best programs in the state year in and year out. It showed our kids program the goals of where we would like to get York wrestling.”

Mauler said the team ended the day on a high note despite a loss to Blair.

“We then went nine wins and one loss against North Bend which was a great turnaround,” explained Mauler. “The boys ended the day on a high note though in their 40-31 loss to Blair. We spotted Blair 18 points as we were missing some wrestlers due to injuries, sickness, and lack of numbers. We won seven matches and lost four in that duel.”

Class B No. 1 rated 160 pound Kobe Lyons went 4-0 and improved to 17-0 but his brother Kaden Lyons that caught the eye of his head coach as he went 3-1.

“I was really impressed with Kaden Lyons performance as he got a nice win over a returning state qualifier from Broken Bow, a win over the No. 6th ranked kid in Class B from Blair, and gave the returning state champion and No. 1 ranked in class C and UNK recruit from David City, Dylan Vodicka, one of his toughest matches of the year so far.”