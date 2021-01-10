Dukes face three state rated teams at David City

DAVID CITY-The Monarch-Scouts Wrestling Duals in David City featured some of the best teams across the state of Nebraska on Saturday.
The York Dukes who were originally scheduled to compete at the canceled High Plains two-day invite in Columbus faced four teams on Saturday, three of them rated in their respective classes.
A total of six rated teams of the eight competing made the Monarch-Scouts Duals one of the toughest head-to-head competitions in the state.
The field featured Class C teams No. 1 David City Aquinas; No. 2 David City; No. 4 Milford and No. 10 Conestoga.
Also No. 6 Blair and No. 8 Broken Bow in Class B were among the field.
These rankings are based on the Nebraska Scholastic Coaches Wrestling Association-Huskerland ratings.
The York team went 1-3 on the day and finished in sixth place after dropping a tough 40-31 decision to Blair in the fifth place match.
Aquinas won the dual tournament defeating Broken Bow in the finals 41-26; third place went to David City with a 45-31 win over Milford and seventh went to Conestoga with a 42-39 win over North Bend.
York took it on the chin in their first two matches losing to Broken Bow 60-15; David City 56-24, before topping North Bend 64-18.
“The first two duals we took a little butt kicking from Broken Bow. We won three matches and lost nine and against David City we won four matches and lost seven,” said York head coach Brett Mauler. “These are two of the best programs in the state year in and year out. It showed our kids program the goals of where we would like to get York wrestling.”
Mauler said the team ended the day on a high note despite a loss to Blair.
“We then went nine wins and one loss against North Bend which was a great turnaround,” explained Mauler. “The boys ended the day on a high note though in their 40-31 loss to Blair. We spotted Blair 18 points as we were missing some wrestlers due to injuries, sickness, and lack of numbers. We won seven matches and lost four in that duel.”
Class B No. 1 rated 160 pound Kobe Lyons went 4-0 and improved to 17-0 but his brother Kaden Lyons that caught the eye of his head coach as he went 3-1.
“I was really impressed with Kaden Lyons performance as he got a nice win over a returning state qualifier from Broken Bow, a win over the No. 6th ranked kid in Class B from Blair, and gave the returning state champion and No. 1 ranked in class C and UNK recruit from David City, Dylan Vodicka, one of his toughest matches of the year so far.”
“We had some kids really step up that dual. Blair is in our district and Jesus, Kaden, Seth (Erickson), Kaden and Morgan (Collingham) all got big district wins on what I call coin flip matches that could have gone either way,” Mauler added. “Kobe and Thomas (Ivey) also got wins to help their team in the duel.
Other 3-1 records were turned in by Ivey at 126 and Jesus Rodriguez at 120 pounds.
“Overall it ended up being a decent day for the Duke wrestlers especially after a rough start. We are not really built as a dual team this season as we do not fill all of the weight classes and have a lot of freshmen and sophomores starting in the starting line up at bigger weights,” Mauler said. “We have open weights in the middle due to lack of numbers.”
The Dukes will face Class C No. 4 Milford and Cross County/Osceola in a triangular on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Next Saturday York will make the trip to the Northwest Duals where they will see more tough competition.
“We will be back in action at the Grand Island Northwest dual tournament where we will see one of the toughest dual teams in the state David City Aquinas as well as several other great teams,” Mauler added. “This is the part of our schedule where we are going to take some losses and get some quality wins to prepare us for the district and state tournament.”