Dukes face a tough field at Swede Volleyball Invite

GOTHENBURG – Nothing came easy for the York Dukes volleyball team as they spent both Friday and Saturday playing some of the top competition across the state at the Gothenburg Harvest Festival Invite.
After going 1-2 on the first day, York rebounded to post a 3-3 record with wins on Saturday over Class C1 No. 10 Ogallala and No. 8 Minden by 2-1 scores. They did, however, lose to C1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic 2-1.
Friday, York lost to St. Paul and Gothenburg 2-1, but picked up a 2-1 win over the Chadron Cardinals.
York head coach Chris Ericson called the six game slate a stern test.
“Man, what a grind! These girls played 17 sets out of a maximum possible 18. The growth of this team in two days was amazing to me. The confidence, determination and grit that they developed against some of the best programs in the state is amazing,” commented Ericson. “We finished 3-3 and very easily could have finished anywhere from 6-0 to 0-6. The level of play there is ridiculous and the strong survive.”
Friday’s action
York 2, Chadron 1
Chadron put the Dukes in a comeback situation as they took the first set 25-13, but York responded well with wins of 25-15 and 25-21.
The Dukes were led by South Dakota State recruit senior Masa Scheierman with 16 kills on 29 of 40 swings. She also scooped up 28 digs. Senior Brynn Hirschfeld added eight and junior Mia Burke was charted with seven.
Scheierman and Libby Troester each had two aces; junior Rylyn Cast was the team leader with three blocks.
Troester was 54 of 54 setting with 21 assists and Hirschfeld was 49 of 49 with 14 assists.
Chadron was led by Demi Ferguson with 12 kills; junior Marlee Print had four blocks and senior Jacey Garrett led the team with 22 digs.
In setting, Jaleigh McCartney had 11 assists.
Gothenburg 2, York 1
York went on top with a first set win of 25-23, but the Gothenburg Swedes fought back for the 2-1 win with a 25-19 and 25-20 win over the Dukes.
Scheierman hammered 19 kills and she also had 14 digs.
York blasted 34 kills as a team as senior Melanie Driewer was 19 of 23 with six kills.
Senior Ava Ziemba had three blocks and junior Josie Loosvelt was the team leader on defense with 16 digs.
Hirschfeld had 20 set assists and Troester finished with 12.
St. Paul 2, York 1
York evened the match with the St. Paul Wildcats at 1-1 after dropping the first set 25-21, they dominated set No. 2 with a 25-15 win.
The Dukes came up short as the Wildcats won the final set 25-19.
The team was charted with 28 kills as Scheierman led the way with 12 and Driewer added six.
Scheierman also had a team-best three ace serves and she was second to Loosvelt in digs 11-10.
Hirschfeld had 14 team-high assists and Troester finished with 12.
Saturday’s action
York 2, Minden 1
York won the first game over the No. 8 Minden Whippets 25-12, but Minden battled back to take the second set in extra points 28-26.
The Dukes won the third set 25-21.
Scheierman posted 22 kills and 10 digs, while Hirschfeld had 19 assists to 15 for Troester.
Loosvelt recorded 18 digs and Destiny Shepherd added 14. Hirschfeld, Ziemba, Scheierman and Cast all were charted with one block.
The Dukes were 98 of 199 on their attacks for .160 and 70 of 75 serving.
York 2, Ogallala 0
The Dukes won the match 2-0, but nothing was easy.
York won the first set 25-19, but had to go way into overtime to win the second 32-30.
Scheierman had 24 kills to lead the Dukes while Gabriella Caskey led the Indians with nine. York finished with a substantial advantage in hitting with 37 kills to 22 for Ogallala.
The Indians had three aces to two for the Dukes and they also held an 8-2 advantage in blocking.
Five players were in double figures in digs for the Indians as they were led Jillian Kelly with 18. York’s Loosvelt’s 26 digs was a game-high and Scheierman chipped in with 14.
Kearney Catholic 2, York 1
The 2-1 loss for the Dukes to the No. 3 Kearney Catholic Stars could have just as easily been a ‘W’.
K-C won the first set 25-21, but York won the second 27-25, before losing the third set by that same score.
The Dukes hammered 40 kills as a team while the Stars recorded 43.
Scheierman led York with 19, while the Stars were led by Ashley Keck with 16.
Hirschfeld posted four blocks and she led the team with 19 set assists on 61 of 63 sets. Troester finished with 14 assists on 46 of 48 chances.
Loosvelt led the team with 20 digs, Scheierman added 16 and Shepherd had 12.
Senior Sydney Conner led the Stars with 32 assists and Keck had a team-high and game-high 23 digs.
“I was happy to see how we were able to grow as a defensive unit. We knew that our defense had the ability to carry us this season and they did just that over the weekend. It also was great to see more confident hitters and contributors in the stat column across the net,” said Ericson. “We've talked a lot about balancing our attack at the net to increase efficiency for all of our hitters and we were able to get really good first touches so that our setters could move the ball around more than we have all season to date.”