Dukes face a tough field at Swede Volleyball Invite

The Indians had three aces to two for the Dukes and they also held an 8-2 advantage in blocking.

Five players were in double figures in digs for the Indians as they were led Jillian Kelly with 18. York’s Loosvelt’s 26 digs was a game-high and Scheierman chipped in with 14.

Kearney Catholic 2, York 1

The 2-1 loss for the Dukes to the No. 3 Kearney Catholic Stars could have just as easily been a ‘W’.

K-C won the first set 25-21, but York won the second 27-25, before losing the third set by that same score.

The Dukes hammered 40 kills as a team while the Stars recorded 43.

Scheierman led York with 19, while the Stars were led by Ashley Keck with 16.

Hirschfeld posted four blocks and she led the team with 19 set assists on 61 of 63 sets. Troester finished with 14 assists on 46 of 48 chances.

Loosvelt led the team with 20 digs, Scheierman added 16 and Shepherd had 12.

Senior Sydney Conner led the Stars with 32 assists and Keck had a team-high and game-high 23 digs.