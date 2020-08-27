Dukes Escape the Jungle with 3-1 win at Hastings

HASTINGS-The York Dukes came into Hastings on Thursday night as the No. 8 ranked team in Class B according to the Omaha World-Herald, while the Hastings Tigers were listed as the No. 10 team.
The two teams opened the season Thursday night in a key Class B battle at the Hastings High gym, known as the Jungle.
Hastings was coming off a season where they went 21-12 and earned a spot in the Class B State Tournament, while the Dukes came up one game short of making it to state with a record of 18-14.
Both teams returned solid players, with the Dukes welcoming back five of their six starters and a deep bench.
York started slowly Thursday night as they dropped the first set 25-21, but came back to win three in a row by the scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-21 to open the season with the road win over the Tigers.
“Obviously winning the first game of the season is a good thing. We knew coming in here that it was going to be a battle. Anytime we play Hastings it’s a knock-down drag out and we talked to the girls about being ready to play five sets,” commented York head coach Chris Ericson after the win. “Even the set we dropped we made like 13 to 14 errors and just told them to focus on our side of the net, clean up our mistakes and keep doing what we were doing offensively and things would fall. Fortunately they were able to do that and limit their runs and we came out on top.”
York trailed 12-7 in the first set when Ericson took the team’s first time out. Up to that point the Dukes had not registered a kill while the Tigers had posted five.
York’s offense started to roll as they cut the Tigers lead to 17-15 with kills from junior Masa Scheierman, senior Maddie Portwine and sophomore Dannika Lamberty.
York went on top for the first time 20-19 following a Scheierman dart. The junior posted 21 kills on the night as she led the Dukes.
Hastings closed out the first set on a 6-1 run to take the early 1-0 lead.
The Tigers offense was led in the kill department by 6-foot 1 senior Hayden Stephenson with two in the first set and 12 in the match.
York trailed the Tigers 8-7 in the second set, but used a 5-1 run to take a 12-9 lead.
Hastings fought back to make it 15-14, but that would be as close as they would get as Scheierman had five kills in the set and Portwine who had nine in the match chipped in with two.
The Dukes pulled away early in set No. 3 as they opened a 20-13 lead after Hastings had pulled to within 10-9 on a wide York serve.
An ace serve from senior Addison Legg put the Dukes within one game of the win.
The Tigers and the Dukes were battling tooth-and-nail in the fourth set as score was tied at 17-17 when a lift call on York put Hastings up by one.
A Lamberty winner and a kill by Legg gave York the 19-18 lead, before Hastings senior Dacey Sealey punched her final kill of the night to tie the set at 19-19. Sealey had nine in the match as the Tigers hammered 31 kills as a team.
Three Hastings errors and back-to-back kills by Scheierman with York up 23-21 put the match in the books. York was charted with 44 team kills and nine team aces with Scheierman leading the way with three.
The Dukes were able to get some young players in the match, something that will serve them well as the season goes along.
“I have trust in all the players on the bench and even deeper,” Ericson pointed out. “They are just a confident crew. We have sophomores we could throw in on the first night in their first varsity match of the season and they step in go do what they need to do.”
York also controlled the net well as they recorded five ace blocks with Scheierman, Portwine and Erin Case and Lamberty all in on the action.
The Dukes will travel to Platteview next Tuesday night in a rematch of last year’s district final won by the Trojans 3-0.
“I’m thankful that this one is over. Because it means we have made it, we have gotten here, this night is done and we came out on the good side of things,” explained Ericson. “So hopefully we continue to do the right things moving forward and we are able to get this season in. This is a special, special group that I have looked forward to coaching for a lot of years, so we hope that everything goes as it needs to.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!