Dukes Escape the Jungle with 3-1 win at Hastings

A Lamberty winner and a kill by Legg gave York the 19-18 lead, before Hastings senior Dacey Sealey punched her final kill of the night to tie the set at 19-19. Sealey had nine in the match as the Tigers hammered 31 kills as a team.

Three Hastings errors and back-to-back kills by Scheierman with York up 23-21 put the match in the books. York was charted with 44 team kills and nine team aces with Scheierman leading the way with three.

The Dukes were able to get some young players in the match, something that will serve them well as the season goes along.

“I have trust in all the players on the bench and even deeper,” Ericson pointed out. “They are just a confident crew. We have sophomores we could throw in on the first night in their first varsity match of the season and they step in go do what they need to do.”

York also controlled the net well as they recorded five ace blocks with Scheierman, Portwine and Erin Case and Lamberty all in on the action.

The Dukes will travel to Platteview next Tuesday night in a rematch of last year’s district final won by the Trojans 3-0.

“I’m thankful that this one is over. Because it means we have made it, we have gotten here, this night is done and we came out on the good side of things,” explained Ericson. “So hopefully we continue to do the right things moving forward and we are able to get this season in. This is a special, special group that I have looked forward to coaching for a lot of years, so we hope that everything goes as it needs to.”

