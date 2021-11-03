Dukes end volleyball season in state tourney opener

LINCOLN – The York Dukes fought until the final point, but the Elkhorn North Wolves were simply too much in the opening round of the Class B State Volleyball Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday morning.
After Elkhorn North took the opening set, York fought back in a tightly contested second set. The Dukes had the Wolves on the ropes with a set point and a 24-23 lead, but Elkhorn North won the next three points to squeak out a 26-24 win.
The Wolves then took control early in the third set after building a 17-4 lead, but York refused to fold. The Dukes chipped away, eventually cutting the deficit to 18-11, but Elkhorn North pulled away late to close out the sweep.
York came out of the gates swinging, building a 6-2 lead early in the first set. The Wolves answered back, scoring seven of the next eight points to take a 9-7 lead. The two teams then traded blows for several rallies until York took an 11-10 lead on a Melanie Driewer kill and a Brynn Hirschfeld ace.
Elkhorn North then reeled off eight consecutive points to take control of the set, and the Wolves held off the Dukes down the stretch for a 25-16 win.
The Wolves built a 16-11 lead in the second set, but two kills and an ace from Masa Scheierman and a Rylyn Cast winner helped York cut the deficit to 17-15. The Dukes eventually evened the set at 19 after Ava Ziemba whacked a kill to prompt an Elkhorn North timeout.
York and Elkhorn North traded points for a few rallies, but back-to-back kills from Scheierman brought up a Dukes set point. Elkhorn North called a timeout and came out of the break on fire, taking each of the next three points to claim the set 26-24.
The Wolves then seized control of the third set, winning each of the first seven points and nine of the first 10 to build a big lead. Elkhorn North extended its lead to 17-4, but York got off the mat and refused to quit.
The Dukes rattled off five straight points as part of a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to 18-11. However, Elkhorn North pulled away down the stretch by winning seven of the match’s final eight points in a 25-12 win to complete the sweep.
Scheierman hammered a match-high 15 kills, Cast and Ziemba both whacked three and Driewer and Mia Burk each added two winners for the Dukes.
Grace Heaney led a balanced Elkhorn North attack with 13 kills as four Wolves notched at least five winners.
Cast led the York effort at the net with three solo blocks, while Scheierman added two rejections and Hirschfeld, Ziemba and Libby Troester each stuffed one attack. Elkhorn North got at least four blocks from three different players in the win.
At the service line, Hirschfeld, Ziemba and Scheierman all crushed one ace for the Dukes.
Scheierman led York with 19 digs, Josie Loosvelt added 13 and Hirschfeld and Destiny Shepherd each recorded seven. Hirschfeld tallied a team-high 12 assists, while Troester added six.
The Dukes conclude their season with a 26-10 record after reaching the state tournament for the second consecutive year. Scheierman, Hirschfeld, Ziemba, Driewer, Shepherd and Elsa Dick are among the seniors who suited up for the final time as Dukes, but they’ll finish their high-school careers after having left a big impact on the program.
Hirschfeld holds the school’s career assists record with 1,807 after her 12-assist outing Wednesday, and this senior class helped York earn back-to-back state berths for the third time in program history and the first in more than three decades – the Dukes made four straight appearances from 1976-79 and made consecutive appearances again in 1988 and 1989.
While the seniors leave some big shoes to fill, juniors like Loosvelt, Cast and Burke will be back next fall and look to continue York’s recent success.
