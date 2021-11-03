Dukes end volleyball season in state tourney opener

LINCOLN – The York Dukes fought until the final point, but the Elkhorn North Wolves were simply too much in the opening round of the Class B State Volleyball Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday morning.

After Elkhorn North took the opening set, York fought back in a tightly contested second set. The Dukes had the Wolves on the ropes with a set point and a 24-23 lead, but Elkhorn North won the next three points to squeak out a 26-24 win.

The Wolves then took control early in the third set after building a 17-4 lead, but York refused to fold. The Dukes chipped away, eventually cutting the deficit to 18-11, but Elkhorn North pulled away late to close out the sweep.

York came out of the gates swinging, building a 6-2 lead early in the first set. The Wolves answered back, scoring seven of the next eight points to take a 9-7 lead. The two teams then traded blows for several rallies until York took an 11-10 lead on a Melanie Driewer kill and a Brynn Hirschfeld ace.

Elkhorn North then reeled off eight consecutive points to take control of the set, and the Wolves held off the Dukes down the stretch for a 25-16 win.