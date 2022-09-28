Dukes edge Cardinals 3-1 in Central Conference volleyball action

CRETE –The Class B No. 7 York Dukes (Lincoln Journal Star) improved to 13-5 on Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over the Crete Cardinals.

The Dukes won the opening set 25-23, but Crete came back to win the second 25-19.

York was able to put the match away with wins of 25-20 and 25-21 over the third and fourth sets.

Unofficial stats had sophomore Cynley Wilkinson hammering 21 kills and she also finished with four ace serves and seven digs. Senior Mia Burke had 11 digs and nine kills.

The offense went through senior setter Libby Troester who had 32 assists and five digs; Morgan Driewer had 11 assists and senior Rylyn Cast had nine kills, two blocks and one ace. Senior Kelly Erwin added five kills and was relentless at the net with five blocks.

Another senior, Dannika Lamberty, also had a strong effort with five kills and four blocks.

On defense senior Josie Loosvelt had 30 digs and served up a pair of aces.

York will be at Seward today where they face Beatrice in the second game of the Bluejays triangular. The final match of the night will have the No. 7 Dukes taking on the No. 6 Bluejays.