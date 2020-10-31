Dukes Earn State Berth with 3-1 win over Hastings

YORK-York head coach Chris Ericson thought that Hastings might be a little bit of a different team than the one they played on August 27th in Hastings, and early on it appeared he hit the nail on the head.
The Tigers who came in with a record of 15-16 took the game to the Dukes in the first set as they opened with a 25-19 win to open a 1-0 match lead.
York didn’t have an easy time the rest of the way as the Tigers were up to the task making several run at the Dukes over the course of the next three sets, but it was York winning 25-16, 25-21 and 25-16 to improve to 27-8 on the year and punch their ticket to the Class B State Tournament which gets underway on Wednesday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ericson said the first set was much like the set against Aurora on Wednesday night.
“It was just really like the situation against Aurora the other night. I feel that we were a little uptight, we didn’t come out smooth and nothing was really clicking and flowing for us,” Ericson commented. Dacey (Sealey) came out and had a real good first set and we knew she was going to have some success and we didn’t do a lot to slow her down.”
Ericson said in the second set the Dukes were able to get some things going and the girls built on that.
“In that second set we started to get some momentum and some confidence. Hastings opened our eyes in that first set, because I don’t think we saw them coming in with what they came in with, based on their last couple of games. They brought it to us,” Ericson commented. “They (Hastings) have the experience of winning this game last year. We talked a lot the last few days about visualizing what if felt to walk off that floor at Platteview last year and how we felt and not wanting to have that same feeling again.”
York did not get anything close to a block in the first set, but in the second the Dukes had four blocks with the team leader senior Erin Case getting three in the second set alone.
After that York seemed to be able to force the Tigers into some wild attacks as they tried to steer the ball over and around and started to have multiple hitting errors.
York won the second set, but Hastings fought back several times before York pulled away.
The third set was owned by York junior Masa Scheierman who had nine of her game high 24 kills in the set and with those 24 kills she unofficially surpassed the 500 mark with 501 on the year.
“Kudos to Masa for taking the swings she did. We didn’t get a whole lot from the other hitters, but they were involved a whole lot in the success of the rallies,” Ericson stated. “Our back row stepped up huge and we were able to finish the match off with a team effort.”
The Dukes finished with 49 team kills as Case added 10 and senior Addison Legg was charted with nine. York finished with six team blocks, Case with three and Scheierman with two.
The Dukes chalked up five ace serves with senior Natalie Rockenbach responsible for three of those.
Hastings had 39 team kills with Sealey the team leader with 17. The Tigers Katelyn Shaw added six and four girls finished with four kills. The Tigers had seven aces with Shaw the team leader with five. Hastings finished the match with six blocks.
York (26-8) will learn who they will play and what time later today when all the district finals are in.
