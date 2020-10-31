Dukes Earn State Berth with 3-1 win over Hastings

YORK-York head coach Chris Ericson thought that Hastings might be a little bit of a different team than the one they played on August 27th in Hastings, and early on it appeared he hit the nail on the head.

The Tigers who came in with a record of 15-16 took the game to the Dukes in the first set as they opened with a 25-19 win to open a 1-0 match lead.

York didn’t have an easy time the rest of the way as the Tigers were up to the task making several run at the Dukes over the course of the next three sets, but it was York winning 25-16, 25-21 and 25-16 to improve to 27-8 on the year and punch their ticket to the Class B State Tournament which gets underway on Wednesday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Ericson said the first set was much like the set against Aurora on Wednesday night.

“It was just really like the situation against Aurora the other night. I feel that we were a little uptight, we didn’t come out smooth and nothing was really clicking and flowing for us,” Ericson commented. Dacey (Sealey) came out and had a real good first set and we knew she was going to have some success and we didn’t do a lot to slow her down.”

Ericson said in the second set the Dukes were able to get some things going and the girls built on that.