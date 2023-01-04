Dukes earn bowling sweep at North Bend dual

NORTH BEND – The York boys bowling team scored an 18-2 win over the North Bend Tigers on Tuesday and the girls, nearly as dominant, topped the Tiger girls 17.5 to 3.5.

York Varsity Girls

York edged the Tigers in the first series 600 to 577 with Lily Kowalski rolling the top score, a 162, followed by Trinity McConnell with a 136. The rest of the scoring in the first match was Clara Booth with a 128, Skylar Huber had a 100 and Leah Davis finished with a 74.

In the second match York rolled a 639 series and the Tigers were 53 pins off the pace with 586.

Scoring for the Dukes in the win were; McConnell with a 149, Huber scored a 137, Kowalski had a 123, Booth a 119 and Davis a 111.

York also won both Baker games by the scores of 122-100 and 100-94.

York Varsity Boys

York’s boys posted a team score of 842 to the Tigers’ 788 in the first match.

Leading the way in the first match were Schuler Handy with a 215, Landon McConnell rolled a 185, Kennan Dirks a 173, Ethan Phinney a 140 and Parker Friedrichsen a 129.

The Dukes took the second match 880 to 715. Logan Handy was the top roller with a 225, McConnell had a 189, Phinney turned in a 177, Schuyler Handy a 163 and rounding out the scoring was Dirks with a 126.

York also won both of the Baker games with scores of 151-139 and 210-104.

York will travel to Lexington on Saturday for triangular action with the Minutemen and Minutemaids along with the Kearney Bearcats.