Dukes dunk Milford in prep volleyball

The Eagles won the next two points and cut the York lead to 17-10, but Scheierman answered back with two kills in the next three points. After the two teams traded errors, Driewer crushed a kill to give York a 21-13 lead.

Trailing by eight, Milford refused to fold. Spahr sparked a run with three kills in a five-point stretch as the Eagles cut the deficit to just three points.

Ziemba ended the run with a kill to spark a run for the Dukes, as Dick followed with a kill of her own and Driewer and Ziemba combined on a block to bring up match point for York.

Hirschfeld then crushed an ace to end the match, as the Dukes broke out the brooms in a 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 sweep.

York hammered 41 kills in the win, 30 of which came from Scheierman, Ziemba or Cast. Scheierman unofficially led the Dukes with 14 kills, while Ziemba added nine winners and Cast crushed seven. Hirschfeld chipped in four kills of her own, followed by three from Erwin and two apiece from Driewer and Dick.

Ziemba powered the Dukes at the service line, crushing five of their 10 aces. Hirschfeld added two, while Scheierman, Loosvelt and Shepherd each had one.