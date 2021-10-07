Dukes dunk Milford in prep volleyball

YORK – Massive performances from seniors Masa Scheierman, Ava Ziemba and junior Rylyn Cast powered the York offensive attack Thursday night, as the trio combined for 30 of the team’s 41 kills as the Dukes rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of Milford.
York, ranked No. 8 in Class B in the Omaha World-Herald, quickly took a 2-1 lead in the opening set behind an early service ace from Ziemba. Cast followed with a kill a few points later to even the set at three apiece.
After Milford won back-to-back points to take a 5-3 lead, the Dukes ripped off four straight points to regain momentum. Scheierman crushed an ace, while Melanie Driewer and Libby Troester added kills during the York run.
The Eagles responded with three straight points of their own to regain a one-point lead, but York answered right back. Cast whacked a kill and junior Josie Loosvelt followed with an ace. After a net violation on Milford, Ziemba smashed a kill and the Eagles followed with an error.
Suddenly, the Dukes had rattled off four straight points to seize a 12-8 lead and prompt a Milford timeout.
The Dukes extended their cushion out of the break, with Brynn Hirschfeld and Ziemba combining on a block to cap an 8-0 run.
Suddenly trailing 15-8, Milford cut the deficit to five with back-to-back points before Hirschfeld responded with a kill. The Eagles then took two of the next three points and cut the York lead to 17-12.
Milford’s Sarah Spahr then committed a service error to spark another Duke run. Ziemba followed the error with an ace, Scheierman hammered a kill and Ziemba crushed another ace as York rattled off four straight points.
The Eagles took two of the next three points, but back-to-back kills from Scheierman and Cast brought up set point for the Dukes. Milford fended off two set points before an Eagles error gave York a 25-16 win in the opening set.
Scheierman opened the second set with a block and a kill, while Cast followed with a kill of her own to give York an early 3-1 lead. Milford rallied with four points in a five-point stretch – a kill from junior Kelly Erwin marked the Dukes’ lone point in that span – before Hirschfeld whacked another kill to even the set at five.
The Eagles then took three of the next four points, but York responded as kills from Hirschfeld and Ziemba bookended a 3-0 run and gave the Dukes a 9-8 lead.
After consecutive Milford points, Ziemba and Scheierman answered with back-to-back kills of their own as York regained the lead. The Eagles took the lead back after winning consecutive points, but Scheierman rebounded with consecutive kills to spark a decisive York run.
The Dukes followed Scheierman’s kills with another point before Ziemba rattled off three straight points of her own thanks to two aces and a kill.
Suddenly, York had reeled off six straight points and taken a 17-12 lead. Spahr ended the run with a kill, but Cast answered back with a kill of her own.
Milford cut the deficit to 18-15 after consecutive kills, but Cast hammered another kill and the Eagles committed a net violation as the Dukes extended the lead to five and forced a Milford timeout.
After an Eagles point, Scheierman crushed a kill and Ziemba answered a kill from Spahr with a winner of her own to give York a 22-17 lead. A Milford error and back-to-back kills from Erwin clinched a 25-17 Dukes win as York closed the second set on a 4-0 run.
Scheierman opened the third set with two kills and a block in the first seven points to give York an early 4-3 lead. After the two teams traded points, Scheierman, Cast and Hirschfeld recorded three kills in a five-point stretch as the Dukes extended the lead to 8-5.
A York error cut the lead to two, but the Dukes answered right back. Ziemba hammered a kill, Hischfeld crushed an ace and Ziemba and Dick whacked back-to-back kills to cap a 4-0 run.
After a Milford point, Ziemba smashed another kill and senior Destiny Shepherd followed with an ace as York extended the lead to 14-7. The Eagles responded with consecutive points to cut the deficit to five, but Scheierman hammered consecutive kills to spark a 3-0 York run.
The Eagles won the next two points and cut the York lead to 17-10, but Scheierman answered back with two kills in the next three points. After the two teams traded errors, Driewer crushed a kill to give York a 21-13 lead.
Trailing by eight, Milford refused to fold. Spahr sparked a run with three kills in a five-point stretch as the Eagles cut the deficit to just three points.
Ziemba ended the run with a kill to spark a run for the Dukes, as Dick followed with a kill of her own and Driewer and Ziemba combined on a block to bring up match point for York.
Hirschfeld then crushed an ace to end the match, as the Dukes broke out the brooms in a 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 sweep.
York hammered 41 kills in the win, 30 of which came from Scheierman, Ziemba or Cast. Scheierman unofficially led the Dukes with 14 kills, while Ziemba added nine winners and Cast crushed seven. Hirschfeld chipped in four kills of her own, followed by three from Erwin and two apiece from Driewer and Dick.
Ziemba powered the Dukes at the service line, crushing five of their 10 aces. Hirschfeld added two, while Scheierman, Loosvelt and Shepherd each had one.
Scheierman and Ziemba led the York effort at the net with a pair of blocks apiece, and Hirschfeld and Dreiwer both added one.