Dukes dump Crete in first subdistrict volleyball challenge

YORK – The host York Dukes welcomed the Crete Cardinals to town Tuesday evening for the opening match of the B-5 subdistrict. Despite a slow start, York – which swept Crete twice during the regular season – rebounded to easily dispatch of the Cardinals in a 25-23, 25-13, 25-15 sweep thanks to a big night from senior Masa Scheierman.
Crete shot out of the gate, taking five of the match’s first six points before Scheierman whacked her first kill to cut the deficit to 6-2. After cutting the deficit to 7-4, senior Melanie Dreiwer crushed three kills in the next five points to keep the Dukes in it early.
The Cardinals built the lead to 11-7 before back-to-back blocks from senior Ava Ziemba and Scheierman sparked a York run to cut it to a one-point game. Crete then took five of the next seven points before a kill from junior Rylyn Cast cut the Cardinals lead to 16-13.
Senior Brynn Hirschfeld stopped a 2-0 Crete run with a kill, but the Cardinals responded with three straight points to open up a 21-14 lead.
From there, the Dukes began to seize momentum. After a Crete service error, Scheierman hammered a kill and junior Kelly Erwin followed with back-to-back winners of her own to cap a 4-0 York run. Crete took two of the next three points to extend the lead to 23-19, but the Dukes responded with a counterpunch.
A Scheierman kill, Libby Troester ace and Crete error cut the deficit to one. Cast then evened the set with a kill, Scheierman answered with a winner of her own and a Crete error capped a 6-0 run as York raced back to take the opening set 25-23.
Crete had led by as many as seven, but the Dukes finished hot down the stretch, scoring 10 of the final 12 points in the opening set.
York built an early 4-2 lead in the second set thanks to kills from Scheierman and Cast and an assisted block from the duo.
After a Crete point, Scheierman and Cast whacked back-to-back kills and Schierman crushed an ace to extend the York lead to 7-3. The Cardinals then took four of the next six points, but York responded with a 5-2 run of its own.
Scheierman answered a Crete points with two kills in the next three rallies, the latter of which Hirschfeld answered with a winner of her own to spark a 4-0 York run.
A Crete kill cut the Dukes’ lead to 19-12, but Hirschfeld hammered two kills in the next three points as part of a 5-0 York run. Crete took the next point, but a pair of Cardinals errors gave the Dukes a 25-13 win in the second set and a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Cardinals took the first two points of the third set before Scheierman answered with two kills in the next three points. Scheierman and Cast combined on a block to even the set at three apiece and a Crete error on the next point gave the Dukes the lead.
Scheierman and Cast notched back-to-back kills and Crete responded with a pair of errors to cap a 7-0 York run and give the Dukes an 8-3 lead.
After a Crete kill, Scheierman recorded a block to spark another run, as a Cardinals error, Troester kill, Scheierman ace and Cast winner ballooned the York lead to 13-4.
The Cardinals took four of the next seven points, but a Scheierman kill sparked a 3-0 run and gave the Dukes a 19-8 lead.
Destiny Shepherd answered a Crete point with a kill to extend the lead to 20-9, but the Cardinals won each of the next three points to cut it to an eight-point deficit.
Hirschfeld stopped the run with a kill and after a service error junior Mia Burke tallied a winner of her own to make it a 22-13 lead.
After the Cardinals took the next two points, a Ziemba kill and Crete error extended the Dukes’ lead to 24-15 and brought up match point. On the next rally, Erwin slammed the door on the Cardinals with a block as York took the third set 25-15 and broke out the brooms.
Scheierman unofficially hammered a team-high 13 kills to power the York attack in the sweep. The South Dakota State commit added four blocks and a pair of aces to cap a big night.
Cast whacked seven kills to go with a pair of blocks, while Hirschfeld cranked five kills. Driewer added three winners, while Ziemba and Erwin both logged two kills and a block.
Troester notched a kill and an ace, while Shepherd and Burke both finished with one winner apiece.