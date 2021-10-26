Dukes dump Crete in first subdistrict volleyball challenge

Crete had led by as many as seven, but the Dukes finished hot down the stretch, scoring 10 of the final 12 points in the opening set.

York built an early 4-2 lead in the second set thanks to kills from Scheierman and Cast and an assisted block from the duo.

After a Crete point, Scheierman and Cast whacked back-to-back kills and Schierman crushed an ace to extend the York lead to 7-3. The Cardinals then took four of the next six points, but York responded with a 5-2 run of its own.

Scheierman answered a Crete points with two kills in the next three rallies, the latter of which Hirschfeld answered with a winner of her own to spark a 4-0 York run.

A Crete kill cut the Dukes’ lead to 19-12, but Hirschfeld hammered two kills in the next three points as part of a 5-0 York run. Crete took the next point, but a pair of Cardinals errors gave the Dukes a 25-13 win in the second set and a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Cardinals took the first two points of the third set before Scheierman answered with two kills in the next three points. Scheierman and Cast combined on a block to even the set at three apiece and a Crete error on the next point gave the Dukes the lead.