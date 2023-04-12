GRAND ISLAND – The York girls tennis team got off to a slow start during Tuesday’s dual against GICC. The Crusaders swept the doubles matches to build an early lead and then won five of the six singles matchups to pick up an 8-1 victory.

Ellie Peterson and Lily Nuss put up the most competitive doubles match, falling 8-3 to Ayonya and Arushi Birthi at No. 3 doubles. GICC’s Carolyn Maser and Tristyn Hedman downed Tina Hallisey and Mayah Colle 8-2 at lead doubles, while Dukes Zoey Cornett and Megan Wright dropped an 8-1 decision against Maddie Weyers and Avery Kelly.

“Our doubles matches were not as competitive as I would have liked,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “They started out okay with most of them having 2-1 scores early on, and then GICC just ran us over with their consistency and lack of errors. We have to do a better job of adjusting to the opponent and keeping our energy level consistent throughout the match.”

York fared better in singles play, with the majority of the matches being competitive. Peterson put the lone Duke point on the board with an 8-5 win over Ayonya Birthi at lead singles after winning the final two games to secure victory, but the rest of the matches went to GICC.

Colle and Nuss dropped their singles matches by identical 8-2 margins, while Hallisey gave Hedman a battle before ultimately falling 8-4. Regin Dunham also challenged Weyers in an 8-4 loss, while the closest match of the day came at No. 6 singles with Kelly outlasting Lael Schwarz in a 9-7 thriller.

“Ellie Peterson was our lone victory and she played a very consistent match. It was a back and forth contest until Ellie closed out the last two games to win 8-5,” Miller said. “Our singles matches were much closer and I really liked some of the play I saw from Lael Schwarz and Tina Hallisey. They have made some strides since last time out and hopefully that will give them some confidence. Our JV team also lost their dual with a score of 10-1. Our lone victory came at No. 5 doubles but I know this is the best team we have played against thus far.”

Despite the loss, there are some takeaways the Dukes can learn from as they prepare to return to the courts for a dual at Waverly on Thursday afternoon.

“Young tennis players really struggle with consistency and confidence,” Miller said. “We will continue to work on that and build their experience in the next couple weeks with court time.”