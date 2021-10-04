Dukes down Lakeview, face Aurora in district softball tourney

AURORA – The York Dukes appeared headed to a big blowout win Monday night as they jumped to a 9-2 lead after the top of the fourth inning in the B-7 subdistrict semifinal game against Lakeview.
But that was not to be the case as the Lakeview Vikings did everything in their power to save the 2021 season, but came up short in a 14-10 shootout that sent the Dukes to the championship game against Aurora.
Due to the length of the game between the two Central Conference opponents, the York and Aurora game started much later than was anticipated and was too late to get in for Tuesday’s paper.
The winner of the York-Aurora game would advance to the B District finals which are scheduled for Friday in a best of three format.
York 14, Lakeview 10
York hammered out 18 hits, but the Vikings heated up the bats late and they recorded 11 hits and of their 10 runs, seven were scored over the final three innings.
York, on the other hand, plated one in the first, four in the second and four more in the third in building a seven run lead at 9-2.
The big bats belonged to freshman Lauryn Mattox who was 4 for 5 that included a two-run home run and three singles while driving in three runs.
Senior catcher Mattie Pohl was 3 for 5 with a double and four runs batted in, while Rebecca Libich, Sam McDaniel and Baylie Holthus all had two hits. Libich also recorded three RBIs and Holthus knocked in a pair of runs. Libich and Pohl also homered in the 18-hit attack.
Mattox was cruising along holding the Lakeview bats to just three runs through the first four frames. Mattox would pitch the first 5 2/3 innings but gave way to sophomore Lauryn Haggadone who worked 1 1/3 innings. Mattox returned to the game in the bottom of the seventh when the Vikings loaded the bases.
Mattox allowed 11 hits, nine runs, with four earned, and she posted five strikeouts.
Lakeview’s offense was led by four players with two hits each. Junior Molly Frenzen was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Abbie Scholl was 2 for 4, Haley Frenzen was 2 for 4, and Hannah Allen also had two hits in four plate appearances and drove in one run.
Allen pitched the entire game as she gave up 18 hits, 14 runs with 12 earned and struck out four.
Both teams kicked the ball around as the Dukes committed five errors and Lakeview four.