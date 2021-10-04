Dukes down Lakeview, face Aurora in district softball tourney

AURORA – The York Dukes appeared headed to a big blowout win Monday night as they jumped to a 9-2 lead after the top of the fourth inning in the B-7 subdistrict semifinal game against Lakeview.

But that was not to be the case as the Lakeview Vikings did everything in their power to save the 2021 season, but came up short in a 14-10 shootout that sent the Dukes to the championship game against Aurora.

Due to the length of the game between the two Central Conference opponents, the York and Aurora game started much later than was anticipated and was too late to get in for Tuesday’s paper.

The winner of the York-Aurora game would advance to the B District finals which are scheduled for Friday in a best of three format.

York 14, Lakeview 10

York hammered out 18 hits, but the Vikings heated up the bats late and they recorded 11 hits and of their 10 runs, seven were scored over the final three innings.

York, on the other hand, plated one in the first, four in the second and four more in the third in building a seven run lead at 9-2.

The big bats belonged to freshman Lauryn Mattox who was 4 for 5 that included a two-run home run and three singles while driving in three runs.