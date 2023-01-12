Dukes double up Seward in bowling action

SEWARD – The York boys improved to 14-2 in dual action with a win at Seward on Tuesday afternoon.

The girls upped their season dual record to 5-8 as they also took down the Lady Jays on their home lanes.

York boys edged the Jays 12-9, while the girls defeated the host Seward girls 14-7.

Girls

The Dukes opened the head-to-head battle with a 685-636 win as Kassidy Stuckey paced the Dukes rolling a 154, Lily Kowalski followed with a 149, Trinity McConnell was a few pins back at 143, Emory Conrad kept pace with a 141 and Skylar Huber had a 98.

Seward fought back to make it 1-1 in the series with a 661-607 win in game two as Kowalski and Stuckey rolled 168 and 167 games respectively.

York went to the Baker match play format and won the first match 147-81, but Seward forced a third game when they won the second game 151-125.

York put the final points on the board with a 158-80 win in game three.

Boys

York took the opening series by just five pins 915-910 with Schuyler Handy leading the way with a 215, while Ethan Phinney followed with a 198 and Parker Friedrichsen fired a 191. York’s scoring was rounded out by Landon McConnell with a 168 and Kennan Dirks with a 143.

The pins were toppling in game two as the Jays whipped up a score of 1,042 to York 992. Schuyler Handy had a 237, Logan Handy a 217, McConnell a 206, Friedrichsen a 180 and Phinney a 152.

Seward won the first match of the Baker format 209-168, but the Dukes extended their current win streak to 11 wins by taking game two 195-176 and the third match 211-199.

York hosted the McCool Junction Mustang girls and boys on Thursday, January 12 at Sunset Lanes.