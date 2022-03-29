Dukes dominate own golf triangular in 48-stroke win

YORK – The temperature was 71 degrees at 4 p.m. in York on Tuesday which was pleasant for the three teams that made their way to the York Triangular at York Country Club.

Warm, windy and tough conditions greeted teams from Fillmore Central, Northwest and York on Tuesday in triangular golf. The wind was blowing a steady 25-30 miles per hour and gusts at times were in the 40s.

York junior Ryan Seevers appeared to be un-phased by the tough challenge as he went out and shot a 35 in York’s nine-hole score of 156 on Tuesday.

Taking home second place was Fillmore Central with a 204 and third went to Northwest with a 215.

Along with Seevers, Joel Jensen also had a strong outing. He finished with a 39 and Elijah Jensen fired a 40.

“Ryan is simply an entirely different player than he was a year ago. The 35 that he posted is really good stuff and puts him on our all-time 9-hole charts,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “Joel had a great bounce-back after struggling at GI last week and Elijah has really started to come into the form that we were expecting to see. We continue to have great competition for the final varsity spots and I expect to see that throughout the season."

Rounding out Duke scoring was Marley Jensen with a 42. Also in action was Caleb Sahling who fired a 45.

Fillmore Central was led by 2021 Class C state runner-up Alex Schademann who came in with a 43 and Aidan Trowbridge who carded a 51.

Northwest’s top score was a 48 by Jared Dramse and a pair of 55 from Braden Cochran and Zach Fausch.

"The conditions were very raw considering the high winds and the early-season dormant turf so I was very surprised by the scores the guys put together,” said Malleck.

The York JVs also came away with a win as they posted a stroke total of 190 to Northwest’s 238.

Drew Hammer led the team with a 43 and Marshall McCarthy and Cole Montgomery shot 48s. Riley Clark had a 51 and Kaden Heiden a 52.

York will be in Lincoln on Thursday, April 7 to participate in the Norris Invite at Pioneers Golf Course.