FAIRBURY – The York boys wrestling team got in their final tune-up before they head to Grand Island next weekend for the B-3 District at Northwest High School.

The Dukes racked up 225 points to second place Beatrice who finished with 189.5 and third place David City with 174.

At 160 pounds, sophomore Brooks Loosvelt won his championship match over Kruse Williamson of Beatrice by injury forfeit at the 5:59 mark. Loosvelt improved 38-8 as he also defeated Andrew Creek of Beatrice (3:02); Caden Schadwenkel of Seward (3:31) and in the semifinals defeated his third opponent from Beatrice Colton Herfel by technical fall with a 17-1 win.

Undefeated and Class B fourth rated Seth Erickson, a junior, is 36-0 after he picked up wins over Peyton Arner of Fairbury by pin in 0:37. He also scored a pinfall over Jerik Johnson of Fairbury in 2:47 and in the finals he took down 20-14 Hayden Richards of Beatrice in 2:39.

At 285 pounds senior Kadence Velde had a long day as he picked up four wins all by pin to improve to 27-7. He opened his day with a win over Layne Fees of Fairbury, followed by a win over David City’s Chase Krafka.

He won his semifinal over Drake Richtarik of Fairbury and in the championship he defeated Tucker Schabram of O’Neil in 2:41.

“Talked with the team this last week about getting momentum into next week of post-season, districts. Our boys did exactly that. The team won the tournament with 225.5 points with 14 placers and three of those being champions,” said Duke head coach Ryan Johnson. “Great weekend for the team to carry our momentum into district at Grand Island. The coaching staff is pleased with our performance and seeing us beating kids that have beaten us during the year. We hope to keep that going into next week and peak at the right time of the year!”

The rest of the Dukes who medaled included: Ty Erickson at 106 pounds (30-12) finished second; Emmitt Dirks (32-12) was third at 126; Hudson Holoch at 138 (34-13) finished third; Emmett Hoffman at 152 (16-11) took third; Dylan Bower (23-17) at 170 finished in third and Keagyn Linden at 195 (30-9) also took third place.

Fourth place efforts went to: Isaac Ciro (23-18) at 113 pounds; Greyson Light (18-19) at 120; at 145 pounds Kohen Dye (17-8); while Aidan Kadavy (25-9) was fifth at 106.

1. York 225.5; 2.Beatrice 189.5; 3.David City 174; 4.Fairbury 151.0; 5.O’Neill 144; 6.Milford 118; 7.Seward 56; 8.Louisville 50.5; 9.Omaha Burke 40; 10.Humboldt-Table-Rock-Steinauer 25.