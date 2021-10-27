Dukes dominate Bluejays at the net, advance to volleyball district finals

The Bluejays fought off one match point but not two, as Scheierman’s 18th kill of the match gave York a 25-20 win and sealed the sweep.

Scheierman’s 18 kills were unofficially a match high, but a balanced York attack saw contributions across the roster. Cast hammered four kills, while Hirschfeld, Ziemba, Driewer and Erwin all notched three winners apiece. Troester and Burke added one kill each.

At the service line, Scheierman and Ziemba each crushed one of York’s two aces. The duo also recorded four blocks each, while Hirschfeld and Cast both stuffed two attacks. Driewer and Erwin each tallied one block.

With the win, York punches its ticket to Saturday’s district finals, where it will play for a spot in the state tournament. While the district finals matchups have not officially been released, Ericson said he thought the Dukes’ opponent would be Alliance.

The Dukes’ head man said he liked how the team competed in its two subdistict matches, but there’s no time to rest on their laurels. Instead, York’s focus shifts to Saturday’s district finals and a shot at a return trip to Lincoln for the state tournament.