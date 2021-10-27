Dukes dominate Bluejays at the net, advance to volleyball district finals

YORK – Twice this season, the York Dukes and Seward Bluejays met on the volleyball court with each side winning once. In the third matchup between the two teams in the Class B-5 subdistrict final Wednesday night, York hammered Seward in a 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 sweep to advance to Saturday’s district finals.
“It was good to see us come out and get started early,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “We wanted to put an emphasis on that after last night. It took us a while to get into our groove, and I thought tonight we came out early on and looked settled, we looked comfortable, so I was happy with that.”
A dominant York performance at the net powered the Dukes against the Bluejays; unofficially, four York players notched multiple blocks as Masa Scheierman and Ava Ziemba both stuffed four shots and Brynn Hirschfeld and Rylyn Cast each rejected two Seward attacks.
“We knew that their hitters were able to move the ball around a little bit, but we were able to get some touches and get them frustrated I think,” Ericson said. “The way our setters moved the ball around from hitter to hitter, it’s nice not having to just go to one person. Our middles were comfortable, our rights were comfortable, (it was) just an all-around balanced effort.”
Scheierman opened the match with four kills in the first nine rallies as York built an early 6-3 lead. After Seward took consecutive points, Hirschfeld responded with a kill and an assisted block with Ziemba to push the lead back to three.
The Bluejays took the next three points, but Melanie Driewer and Schierman responded with back-to-back winners. Seward then won four of the next five rallied to take a 14-12 lead, but the Dukes landed a counterpunch with a 3-0 run of their own and regained the lead.
After a York error evened the set at 15, a Scheierman kill and ace bookended a 3-0 run as the Dukes reclaimed the lead 18-15.
Seward cut the York lead to 21-18, but Ziemba cranked two kills in the next three rallies, Cast answered with a winner of her own and a Seward error ended the set as the Dukes pulled out a 25-19 win to gain the early advantage.
Kelly Erwin opened the second set with a kill, and a block from Scheierman and Ziemba gave York an early 2-0 lead. After Seward took the next two points, Scheierman blasted a kill but the Bluejays responded with a 3-0 run.
Unfazed, York punched back immediately. Cast and Erwin combined for a block, Scheierman rejected a Seward attack on the next rally and followed that with two kills in the next three points as the Dukes took a 7-6 lead.
The two teams traded points before a Driewer kill and Hirschfeld block extended the York lead to three. Seward cut the deficit to 12-10 before the Dukes ripped off three consecutive points, the run capped by a block from Ziemba and Scheierman.
Then, with York leading 17-12, Scheierman rattled off three kills in a four-point stretch as York seized control of the set 20-13.
Seward crawled back into the set with a 4-0 run, but Libby Troester and Cast answered with consecutive winners. Driewer and Cast recorded a block on the next rally and Hirschfeld followed that with a kill to cap a 4-0 York run and extend the lead to 24-17.
After Seward fought off one set point, Cast ended the set with a kill to give the Dukes a 25-18 win.
In the third set, a Ziemba block and Erwin kill powered York to an early 4-0 lead. After Seward halted the run with a point, a net violation and Ziemba ace extended the Dukes’ advantage to 6-1.
The Bluejays and Dukes traded points in a six-rally stretch as Cast, Scheierman and Ziemba notched kills for York. The Ziemba winner sparked a 3-0 run, forcing Seward to burn its final timeout of the set facing an 11-4 hole.
Seward won consecutive rallies out of the timeout, but Hirschfeld answered back with a kill. after Seward cut the deficit to 13-8, an Erwin kill sparked a 3-0 run capped by Scheierman’s fourth block of the match.
Trailing 16-9, the Bluejays took four of the next five points, but Scheierman whacked a kill to end the run.
Seward refused to fold, slowly chipping away at the deficit until York held a 22-18 lead, but Mia Burke and Scheierman crushed kills on two of the next three rallies to set up match point.
The Bluejays fought off one match point but not two, as Scheierman’s 18th kill of the match gave York a 25-20 win and sealed the sweep.
Scheierman’s 18 kills were unofficially a match high, but a balanced York attack saw contributions across the roster. Cast hammered four kills, while Hirschfeld, Ziemba, Driewer and Erwin all notched three winners apiece. Troester and Burke added one kill each.
At the service line, Scheierman and Ziemba each crushed one of York’s two aces. The duo also recorded four blocks each, while Hirschfeld and Cast both stuffed two attacks. Driewer and Erwin each tallied one block.
With the win, York punches its ticket to Saturday’s district finals, where it will play for a spot in the state tournament. While the district finals matchups have not officially been released, Ericson said he thought the Dukes’ opponent would be Alliance.
The Dukes’ head man said he liked how the team competed in its two subdistict matches, but there’s no time to rest on their laurels. Instead, York’s focus shifts to Saturday’s district finals and a shot at a return trip to Lincoln for the state tournament.
“We’ll go get film tonight and just take a look at what do we need to clean up,” Ericson said. “We know that we can’t go recreate ourselves and change our identity, but it’s good to be here. Having been here last year, we’ll hopefully be a little more comfortable coming into that one knowing it’s a win or you’re done situation. Try not to make it bigger than it is because at the end of the day it’s just we got to come play another game and we’re happy it’s here.”