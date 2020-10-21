Dukes' cross country team’s success was a work in progress

KEARNEY - When the 2020 cross country season got underway in August, there were a lot of “ifs” surrounding both the York boys and girls teams.
Neither team had any seniors and while the boys had some experienced runners, head coach Eric Rasmussen was concerned about depth.
On the girl’s side, Rasmussen knew that youth was going to play a huge role in whatever success may come.
“If we stay healthy and everyone continues to work hard, I think we are going to be one of the bigger surprises in the state. There is a lot of uncertainty this season,” Rasmussen concluded at the start of the year. “We have the talent to be competitive as long as everyone stays healthy, works hard, and has a positive attitude.”
Looking back, Rasmussen hit the nail on the head.
Last week in Seward both teams finished in the top three of their team races, and with two district champions, the Dukes proved to be a surprise in Class B.
Leadership was built over the course of the season and according to Rasmussen it improved throughout the year.
“Our leadership improved a lot during the season. We had really strong leadership from our seniors last season and we definitely missed each one of them, especially during the early part of the schedule,” said Rasmussen. “This year, we had a lot of new runners and no seniors. We had a lot of people grow more comfortable at being a leader encouraging each other and holding each other accountable. We have a great group and a lot of our athletes have learned leadership responsibilities outside of cross country.”
Freshman Kassidy Stuckey and sophomore Colin Pinneo, both district champions have jumped into the Class B individual rankings as Stuckey is ranked No. 3 and Pinneo is No. 5. Both teams have also worked their way into the rankings with the girls team rated at No. 10 and the boys at No. 11.
The York boys qualified Pinneo, sophomore Gabe Zarraga, junior Jackson Schmid and junior Nick Conrad for the state meet in Kearney.
“The boy’s team, qualified for state despite only having four runners available for districts. Four runners is the minimum amount of runners needed to compete as a team. Three of those runners finished in the top 10 at the district championship,” explained Rasmussen. “I don’t know of a team ever qualifying for state with only the bare minimum of runners needed in Class B.”
“By comparison, the average sized team, among those qualifying for state in Class B, was over 25 runners on the boys side, with only one other school having less than 20 runners on their roster,” the coach added. “Other teams were able to choose their best six runners to run at districts. It shows how hard each of our runners worked and their dedication during the season to be able to qualify for the state meet with such a small team.”
Rasmussen feels the race for the boy’s individual championship could come down to 10 runners.
“Unlike most years, there is no individual favorite on the boy’s side in Class B. Probably 10 or more runners have a shot at winning.” Rasmussen stated. “The race for the runner-up spot, however, is wide open and will probably be determined by which team can have their third and fourth runner the highest up in the pack.”
“Colin Pinneo and Gabe Zarraga have both worked really hard since the end of last season. Colin has emerged as a legitimate number one runner for our team, comparable to most of the top teams in the state. Gabe was not on varsity last season and has made huge strides since last fall,” Rasmussen pointed out. “If he continues to work hard, he could be one of the top runners in the state next season. Jackson Schmid came on strong at the end of his sophomore season. He has stepped up this season and improved throughout the year, he ran a great race at conference a couple of weeks ago.”
Rasmussen said that the York girls’ cross country team has also been a work in progress. He knew when the season started that he had some talented runners, but they lacked varsity experience.
“Our girls have worked hard and have had a positive attitude throughout the season. We started off extremely inexperienced with a lot of new runners. The team has gained a lot of experience and confidence throughout the year,” Rasmussen said. “We’ve had contributions from many people. Each runner provided something valuable to the team and they became very close, despite COVID-19 restrictions limiting our interactions and preventing us from doing many of the things we had done in the past.”
Along with Stuckey, the girls who will be running on Friday include freshman Emory Conrad, freshman Kiersten Portwine and juniors Zoe Kreifels and Chloe Holmes along with sophomore Jessah Linden.
Rasmussen said the girl’s individual race could come down to a handful of runners.
“There are three to five runners that have separated themselves from the rest of the girls pack, led by Omaha Skutt senior Jaeden Bunda,” said Rasmussen.
Friday could be the coldest day of the year with temperatures struggling to get into the 40’s. However Rasmussen does not see that affecting the runners as long as they take a few precautions.
“Our athletes have experience running in colder conditions and have run hard workouts in the morning when the weather was 40 degrees or lower,” Rasmussen stated. “The 40 degree weather can be good conditions for running as long as everyone warms up properly and is used to breathing in the cold air.”
York will get their championship Friday underway with the girls running at 3 p.m. to be followed by the boys at 3:30 p.m.
Following each of the classes the awards ceremonies will be held near the finish line.
The Class B ceremonies will start around 4 p.m.
