Dukes complete first day at state golf

COLUMBUS-Two years ago the Elks Country Club in Columbus Nebraska hosted the Class B State Golf Championship.
The York Dukes finished third behind state champion North Platte and runner-up Adams Central.
Then the pandemic hit last winter and spring. The 2020 season was canceled.
On Tuesday morning the golfers were back at the Elks course as the 2021 Class B State Golf Tournament got underway at 9 a.m. with a total of 75 golfers vying for a medal and 12 teams looking to head back with home with some hardware.
The York Dukes came in as one of the hottest teams having won the Central Conference Tournament and the Class B-3 District Tournament on their home track.
When play resumes Wednesday, the York golfers find themselves in a familiar third place, 11 strokes behind Mount Michael Benedictine (325) and three off the pace of the second place Omaha Skutt Catholic Sky Hawks who turned in a 333.
The Dukes’ score of 336 was three shots better in 2019 and as a whole the top five teams posted a score of 13 strokes better than two years ago.
York head coach Dan Malleck said the theme of the day was “frustration.
“Ryan and Emmanuel are still inside the top 10, but they would have liked to have finished stronger,” said Malleck. “The good news is they hung in there enough to still give themselves a chance tomorrow, but it is going to take a hot one. But the theme of the day was frustration.”
Malleck said the team will try to work on some things tonight and try to get some problems turned around.
“Elijah is having trouble off the tee and Andrew has developed a case of what we call the S-word in golf, the shanks,” explained Malleck. “We will hit the range tonight and see if we can’t get some things worked out.”
The best score of the day was shot by Luke Gutschewski of Mount Michael Benedictine with a 1-under 71. Bennington’s Cullen Buscher toured the Elks course in 74 shots and Ty Wehrs of Seward fired a 3-over par 75.
Three players were tied for fourth with 77s; Harrison Weddell of Elkhorn North; Jacob Goertz of Mount Michael and Payton Craw of McCook.
The Dukes’ No. 1 and No. 2 golfers, sophomore Ryan Seevers and Emmanuel Jensen both ended their first rounds with a seven-over 79 and they are tied for ninth.
Seevers and Emmanuel fired indentical front nine and back nine scores of 39 and a 40.
Top five teams: 1.Mount Michael Benedictine 325; 2.Omaha Skutt Catholic 333; 3.York 336; 4.Norris 337: 5.McCook 339.