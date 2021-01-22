Dukes compete at UNK Duals on Friday

KEARNEY-The UNK Duals Invite featured some of the top teams across the state on Friday.

The York Dukes after having had their triangular at Adams Central canceled on Thursday, packed up the bus and headed to the Buffalo County Fairground in Kearney where action got underway at 10 a.m.

The Dukes faced Bellevue East to open their day and despite a final score of 42-42, York was tagged with the loss by virtue of two forfeits to Bellevue Easts one.

In their second match-up York faced off against Class A No. 2 North Platte and dropped a 55-24 decision to the Bulldogs.

York got into the win column as they finished up pool play with a57-18 win over Gross Catholic.

The Dukes then took on Bellevue West and came away a 39-33 winner.

In the ninth place match York was defeated by Amherst 48-34.

The Duals Tournament was won by Class A Millard South as they defeated Kearney 60-9.

The Dukes had several wrestlers come away with perfect records on the day as Thomas Ivey at 126 went 5-0 and he earned every one of those wins on the mat.

Ivey’s closest match of the day was a 5-4 win over Bellevue Wests Kenneth Bryant.