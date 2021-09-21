Dukes comfortable in golf win over Seward

YORK – Seward’s Remi Christensen fired the low round of a dual meet between Seward and York, but the Dukes walked away with the comfortable 205-230 win Monday evening.

“The back nine played difficult tonight in the cooler, windy conditions,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “It looked like the pin placements were tough and our putting stats support that. Hopefully the girls were able to learn a couple valuable lessons about playing in tougher conditions and I think it is just what the doctor ordered this time of year. We know the weather is going to turn soon and our girls will only benefit from dealing with unpredictable playing conditions.”

Christensen’s 49 marked the lowest round of the day, but York’s Regin Dunham, Piper Fernau and Tatum Holthus all followed closely behind with 51s. Alyssa Alt carded a 52 and Kadence Foreman rounded out the York lineup with a 54. The Dukes’ balanced performance across the lineup provided plenty of cushion against the Bluejays; after Christensen, the next-best Seward score was Maryn Johnson’s 59.