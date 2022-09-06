Dukes comeback falls short as Milford holds on for 7-5 win

YORK – Both teams scored four runs over the last two innings and both teams each had big home runs over those final two frames.

The difference was in the top of the first, when the Eagles were the beneficiaries of two hit batters and three York errors to take a 3-0 lead.

Milford would never relinquish that lead as they improved to 9-3 with the 7-5 win at the York Ballpark Complex.

The Dukes fall to 6-4 and will host the Holdrege/Adams Central girls Thursday night.

York’s Maggie Rauert homered in the bottom of the fourth to cut the Milford lead to 3-1, but Milford added a run in the top of the sixth to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the inning, sophomore Lauryn Mattox singled; senior Lauryn Haggadone also singled and with two outs Megan Wright tripled to right field to score two runs and put the Dukes within one run at 4-3.

Milford had an answer as Ayla Roth singled and Izabelle Yeackley homered to make it 6-3.

The Eagles added one more run and went to the bottom of the seventh on top 7-3.

York also had a quick answer as Abrielle Linder reached on an error and Sam McDaniel followed that with a bomb to left field to make it 7-5.

Milford made a pitching change and sophomore Riley Springer ended the game with two infield pop outs and a catch in right field.

York finished the game with nine hits as Ellie Peterson was 2 for 4, Mattox also had two hits in four trips to the plate and Rauert had a pair of knocks, including the home run. McDaniel was 1 for 4 with two runs batted in.

Milford had eight hits with Addisyn Mowinkel leading the Eagles with three hits in as many at bats, Camille Stauffer was 2 for 4 and Roth was 1 for 3 with two runs batted in.

Mattox went the distance with seven innings of work. The sophomore allowed eight hits, seven runs with just three earned and posted seven K’s.

After Thursday’s game with Holdrege/Adams Central the Dukes will be in Columbus over the weekend at the Lakeview Invite at Bradshaw Park. They will take on Logan View at 9 a.m.