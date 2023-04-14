CRETE – The York Dukes traveled to Crete on Thursday night looking to extend their two-game winning streak as they took on the Crete Cardinals in the opening round of the Central Conference tournament.

York came in with a record of 6-3 and was looking to upset the Cardinals, who were rated No. 8 in the latest Omaha World-Herald Class B state rankings.

The Dukes had already defeated No. 10 Northwest earlier this year and looked to add Crete to their list on the carpet at Doane University, where a win would secure them a spot in Saturday’s semifinals in Schuyler – most likely against No. 3 Lexington.

York lost their early season matchup at Lexington 4-2 but played well and gave the Minutemen a tough game.

After a scoreless first half, Crete was able to score the lone goal of the game in the second half with credit for the goal going to senior Isaac Penate.

York recorded four shots in the game as the Crete defense was stubborn against the York offense.

York will be back on the field at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 18, against the Holdrege Dusters. They will cap their regular season the following week with a game at Aurora on Tuesday and a home battle with Crete on Thursday before the subdistricts, which will get started on Monday, May 1, at the home field of the higher seeds.