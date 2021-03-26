Dukes come up short against GISH at Riverside

GRAND ISLAND – After having to delay their season opener two days to Thursday, the York Dukes took on the Grand Island Senior High Islanders at Riverside Golf Course.

York, a very young team, came up nine strokes short as the Islanders posted 165 and the Dukes 174.

Head coach Dan Malleck said the guys just needed to get competitive action.

"It was a frustrating day for our guys, but we are so young and they really needed to get this first meet under their belt,” said Malleck. “Andrew and Marley probably have the most experience on the squad and it showed today--they really played well in some very chilly conditions. Grand Island has some guys who can really hit the ball and we do as well.”

Leading York was Central Community College recruit Andrew Sahling with a 39. Emmanuel Jensen fired 43, while sophomore Ryan Seevers added a 45.

Rounding out Duke scoring was Elijah Jensen with 47.

The Islanders’ Marcus Hohling had the top round of the day with a 37. Henry Kosmicki fired a 40, Jared Laheckha made his way around the course in 42 shots while Harrison Wooden rounded out Islander scoring with a 46.

The York JV defeated the GI junior varsity 175-208.