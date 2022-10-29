Dukes come up just short in district finals loss to Northwest

YORK – The York Dukes came out of the gate swinging in Saturday’s district finals match against Northwest, winning six of the first seven rallies. However, the Vikings rallied to eventually pull out a 25-20 win in the first set. It was a sign of things to come, as the Dukes came up just short of a third consecutive state berth in a 25-20, 25-16, 25-21 loss.

“It’s really tough, really frustrating that things didn’t go the way we would have hoped,” head coach Kelby Phillips said. “There were a lot of plays there where we were an inch short or an inch wide or an inch long and we couldn’t get some things to go our way. I thought the officiating was fine, I don’t mean anything like that, but in those lucky moments nothing really fell our way. The girls played hard, but we came out and let them back in it, they got that first set, and that was a momentum-builder that we needed.”

Northwest continued the momentum from the first-set rally into the second set, taking an early 5-0 lead before building the cushion to as large as 23-10 before York fought back to make the final margin 25-16.

In the third set, the Vikings built an early 18-11 lead, but the Dukes refused to go down without a fight. York got to within a single point three times down the stretch but could never come up with the points needed to secure a win, as Northwest closed on a 3-0 run to take a 25-21 win and punch a ticket to next week’s state tournament.

Cynley Wilkinson unofficially hammered a match-high 13 kills for York in the loss, while Mia Burke added six, Kelly Erwin finished with five and Dannika Lamberty notched four. Libby Troester and Rylyn Cast finished with two winners apiece to round out the offense.

Makayla Rhoads unofficially led Northwest with 12 kills, while Whitney Loman and Chloe Mader added six apiece and Taylor Jakubowski added five. Wilkinson led the Dukes at the service line with a pair of aces, while Lamberty, Burke, Cast and Troester all had one.

Cast led the York effort at the net with a pair of blocks.

Despite the district final loss, the Dukes still capped Phillips’ first season as head coach with a 23-11 record and hosted a district final.

“I could not have gotten luckier,” she said. “I was blessed with an absolutely amazing group of girls, phenomenal leadership in those seniors. Sometimes walking into a new program you never know what you’re going to get, and I got a really, really good group of girls. It was an incredibly memorable first season, just getting to watch them grow. I’m excited to watch that the rest of their high school career.”

Seven seniors suited up for the final time in their high school careers Saturday – Lamberty, Burke, Cast, Erwin, Troester, Josie Loosvelt and Morgan Driewer.

“They’ve been great, quality humans,” Phillips said of her first senior class. “Their character is phenomenal and they do an amazing job of demonstrating to younger high school players, the middle schools, even our youth program of what it means to be a York Duke. These sophomores, they took them under their wings from the get-go and they’ve been kind of like one big group. I honestly forget that Reese (Hirschfeld), Cynley (Wilkinson) and Chloe (Koch) were even sophomores sometimes. They’re the underclassmen, they’re the babies and I’m excited to see how much they can grow over the next two years.”