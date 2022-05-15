Dukes close regular tennis season at Crete, Waverly

YORK – The York girls tennis team closed out its regular season with the Dukes’ final dual of the year at Crete on Wednesday and the Waverly Invite on Thursday. York downed the Cardinals 6-3 to conclude the spring with a 6-2-1 duals record before finishing fifth at the Waverly Invite in a good tune up before next week’s state tournament.

York 6, Crete 3

Ellie Peterson and Hallie Newman began the day with a bang, taking their No. 3 doubles match 8-1 to secure the first point of the day for York. Lily Nuss and Mayah Colle followed with an 8-3 win at lead doubles, but the Dukes could not complete the sweep after Regin Dunham and Tina Hallisey dropped an 8-5 decision.

Carrying a 2-1 lead into singles action, the Dukes took another point when Peterson rolled to a 9-0 win at lead singles. Colle scored the fourth York point with an 8-2 win at No. 4 singles, while Nuss and Hallisey each won their singles match by an 8-5 margin.

Dunham dropped her singles match 8-5, while Newman fell 8-2 as Crete secured a pair of singles points to make the final tally 6-3 in favor of York.

“The varsity went 6-3 and our JVs dominated all 13 matches to go undefeated and post a "Super Bagel" in their finale,” Dukes head coach Josh Miller said. “Our varsity went 4-2 in singles matches with nice wins coming from Mayah, Lily, Ellie and Tina. The ladies moved on to doubles and posted a 2-1 record. Regin and Tina just couldn't muster the energy to come back in their match after getting behind 1-4 to start. Our varsity dual record for the season was 6-2-1, pretty impressive for a fairly young group.”

Waverly Invite

In York’s final outing of the regular season, the Dukes won 10 of 16 matches at the Waverly Invite to finish fifth in a field that included Bennington, Elkhorn, Lincoln Christian and Norris.

“This meet is filled with top notch talent and I think it is great preparation for the state tennis meet next week,” Miller said. “This ends our streak of five meets in a row dating back to last Friday's York Invite. These girls played 15 matches during that stretch which is basically half of our season (32 matches total). I am very proud of how they dealt with the 90 degree temps the past couple days and hopefully their mental toughness improved as a result.”

Peterson went 3-1 at lead singles to walk away with a third-place finish, falling to Bennington in pool play but rebounding to beat Blair and Norris and set up a match against Beatrice for third place. The sophomore then upended Olivia Pfeiffer 8-6 to secure third and conclude her regular season with a 24-8 record after posting a 23-13 mark as a freshman last spring.

Dunham and Hallisey also went 2-1 in pool play with wins against Blair and Norris but a loss to Bennington. However, since Norris defeated Bennington, all three teams wound up tied with a 2-1 pool record.

The ensuing tiebreaker pushed Dunham and Hallisey out of the third-place match and into fifth, but they rebounded by rolling Beatrice 8-1 to conclude the day with a 3-1 record. Heading into state next week, the juniors field a 23-10 record on the year.

Newman went 1-2 in pool play but rallied to cruise past Beatrice 8-0 in the fifth-place match and guaranteed herself a winning record for the second consecutive year. The senior carries a 17-15 mark into state.

At lead doubles, Nuss and Colle finished pool play with one win in three matches, but they salvaged a 2-2 split and a fifth-place finish with an 8-3 win over Waverly to end the day. The juniors enter next week’s state meet in Lincoln with a 20-12 record.

“We had an overall record of 10-6 today which included a third place finish from Ellie with a record of 3-1,”Miller said. “Regin and Tina also had a final record of 3-1 but due to a tie-breaker situation (three teams in their pool had a 2-1 record), we got stuck playing for fifth place instead of third. Hallie had another nice day going 2-2 which assured her of a winning record for the second season in a row. Lily and Mayah also went 2-2 and capped off their day with a win over Waverly.”