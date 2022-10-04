Dukes clean up game and finish second at B-3 to earn state berth

GRAND ISLAND – All year long high school girls golf teams have pointed to this week as they went through the regular season honing their skills, preparing for the chance to make the trip to the Nebraska State Golf Championships starting next Monday across the state.

Last Friday York played Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island for the second time this year and a fourth place finish at the Central Conference meet was not what the Dukes had in mind.

On Tuesday, seniors Samantha Gibbs, Regin Dunham and Alyssa Alt - along with Milan Babcock and McKinlee Legg - were back on the long course which last week played tough in the wind and gnarly rough.

The York team brought the heat on Tuesday as they shaved 26 strokes off their Friday score with a 394 and a second place finish which secured their eighth straight trip to the Class B state tournament which will take place in Gering on Monument Shadows golf course.

The Duke scoring foursome finished in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth places, just nine strokes off the pace of district champion Northwest. York was led by Gibbs who turned in a 96, while Babcock fired a 98, Dunham totaled a 99 and Alt finished up with a 101.

York head coach Josh Miller talked about the consistency of the Dukes when it comes to the district tournament.

“This is York's eighth straight trip to the state golf tournament and our seventh top two-finish at districts. Sam and Milan really came through for us today and propelled us to a sub-400 score today on a long, wet golf course,” said Miller. “Regin and Alyssa did just enough to keep their score around 100 and all four of these players landed in the top 10.”

The overall medalist was Northwest’s Olivia Ottman who won a playoff with Hastings Tiger Anna Brant when both fired 82.

Columbus Lakeview’s Hannah Kitt was third with an 85 and Taylor Mazour of Northwest was fourth with a 92.

Hastings and Columbus Lakeview both ended the day with a 406, but Hastings was listed in third and Lakeview fourth as the Tigers grabbed the final team spot.

York was in Scottsbluff earlier this season at the Scottsbluff Country Club, but none of the five members who will head west are familiar with Monument Shadows in Gering.

“We will spend the next couple of days preparing for our trip out west to Gering with our departure on Sunday morning,” said Miller.

YNT Sports will have a state preview for York at the Class B meet and some comments from coach Miller later this week.

Team scoring – 1.Northwest 385; 2.York 394; 3.Hastings 406; 4.Columbus Lakeview 406; 5.Seward 443; 6.Aurora 479; 7.Schuyler 566; 8.Crete NTS