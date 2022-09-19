Dukes cap long weekend out west with 3-3 record at Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG – The weekend started out on a high note as the Dukes took down C1 No. 3 St. Paul in straight sets and Chadron also in straight sets on Friday.

In York’s third game on Friday, York dropped their first game of the tournament 25-21 and 25-17 to the host Gothenburg Swedes who came in as the No. 4 team in C1.

On Saturday the Dukes were back at it with three more games as they took on the No. 8 team in the Omaha World-Herald the Minden Whippets and lost in two sets 25-23 and 25-23. Minden went on to win the invite with a 6-0 record and improved to 16-0 on the season.

York fought hard against C1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic as they lost a heartbreaker 2-1 by the scores of 22-25, 25-15 and 23-25.

In the final game of the tournament, the Dukes 10-4 topped 9-4 Ogallala.

York head coach Kelby Phillips talked about how this experience will help the Dukes down the road.

“Minden and KC were good learning opportunities for us. That was a bigger block, especially KC, than we are used to. We work temp sets and shot placement, but these were good games to show us why and how important it is to commit to those changes. KC was a roller coaster of a game,” said Phillips. “Second set was much better and we won 25-15. The third set we resorted back to "what's comfortable" and didn't give them much trouble until 24-17. Josie Loosvelt went back to serve and we made a great run. KC used both timeouts, but we brought it back to 24-23. A heartbreaking finish at 25-23, but they came together to finish with a win against Ogallala.”

In the loss to the Swedes York had to make a lineup change due to an injury to sophomore setter Reese Hirschfeld during the Chadron game.

“With one of our setters out with a minor ankle injury, the girls adapted well to new positions in the Gothenburg game. Our back row worked hard and we were able to get a lot of balls up,” explained Phillips. “At times we struggled to find some openings and connections offensively and, unfortunately, fell a little short. They never gave up and continued to battle throughout the match.”

Here are the team leaders in the final four matches at Gothenburg

Gothenburg

Morgan Driewer-two aces, 11 digs; Josie Loosvelt-11 digs; Mia Burke-11 digs, five kills; Cynley Wilkinson-eight digs, eight kills; Libby Troester-13 assists, six digs; Chloe Koch-four digs; Dannika Lamberty and Rylyn Cast each had two kills.

Minden

Troester-11 assists, one ace; Wilkinson-seven kills, five digs; Burke-two kills, nine digs; Hirschfeld-10 assists, 11 digs; Driewer-five digs; Erwin-five kills, one block; Cast-6 six kills; Lamberty-three kills, two blocks; Loosvelt-16 digs.

Kearney Catholic

Hirschfeld-20 assists, nine digs, one ace; Troester-19 assists, seven digs; Loosvelt-11 digs, two aces; Burke-two aces, eight kills, 14 digs; Wilkinson-14 kills, four digs; Cast-seven kills, two aces, four digs; Dannika Lamberty and Kelly Erwin each had seven kills.

Ogallala

Wilkinson-four aces, five kills, six digs, one block; Burke-four kills, 13 digs; Loosvelt-10 digs; Cast-five kills, three digs, one ace; Hirschfeld-14 assists, 12 digs, one ace; Troester-seven assists, four digs; Lamberty-four kills; Kelly Erwin-three blocks, five kills.

“By the end of the weekend, we made great strides. Our middles and right sides did a really good job of making themselves available and demanding the ball and that paid off,” commented Phillips. “We have things to work on and we're ready to get back at it this week.”

York is hosting Plattsmouth and Malcolm tonight in York at the Duke Dome with action getting underway at 5 p.m.