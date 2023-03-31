YORK – Fresh off a big 1-0 shutout victory over Schuyler on Monday evening, the York girls returned to the soccer pitch for an even bigger challenge Thursday night as No. 6 Northwest strolled into town.

However, the Vikings proved they were undefeated for a reason, as they controlled possession of the ball for the majority of the first 40 minutes. York’s defense and some solid play in net from junior Sam McDaniel kept the Northwest charge at bay for a while, but the visitors eventually broke through for a trio of goals in the first half and held serve after the intermission for a 3-0 victory.

“We got a lot of practice on our marking and defense. We knew GINW was a solid team, and they certainly showed it by controlling the game,” Dukes head coach Rich Saxer said. “But we can take some real positives from this game. As the game wore on, we got stronger again. Our defensive positioning was better and we improved.”

Northwest’s goals came in the 11th, 27th and 39th minutes with one apiece credited to Ava Smith, Lexie Lilienthal and Guadalupe Sanchez. Evie Keller added an assist for the Vikings, who finished with 10 shots on goal to just three for York.

McDaniel finished with seven saves in 10 chances for the Dukes, while Josie Loosvelt and Lauryn Mattox led the hosts defensively with seven steals. Tuva Franklin and Rylyn Cast added four steals apiece.

York dropped to 2-3 on the year, but Saxer believes there are still signs of progress. In the season opener against a ranked Lexington squad, the Dukes lost 11-1. They were much more competitive Thursday against Northwest, even if the end result counts the same toward the final record.

Next week, York takes to the pitch three times – at home on Monday and Tuesday against Nebraska City and Hastings, at Columbus Lakeview on Thursday.

“We've come a long ways from the first game, which had very similar opposing talent,” Saxer said. “We've got a big week coming up. There are a lot of 50/50 games on the horizon. If we keep improving, good results will follow.”